Salmon in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve salmon

6e48e5bc-e037-47e4-9cba-5cba89830c54 image

 

JOJA

725 Kapiolani Blvd, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Salmon$19.00
Atlantic Salmon baked with an onion herb blend, served with tempura brocolli, white rice with sesame seeds, and a side of ginger aioli.
More about JOJA
A PLATE- PORK LAULAU, KALUA PIG, PIPIKAULA, LOMI SALMON, HAUPIA image

 

Fort Ruger Market

3585 alohea ave, honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
F PLATE- PORK LAU LAU, KALUA PIG, LOMI SALMON$19.95
K PLATE- PORK LAU LAU, KALUA PIG, LOMI SALMON, POKE, HAUPIA$24.95
G PLATE- KALUA PIG, LOMI SALMON$14.95
More about Fort Ruger Market
Scratch Kitchen image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Scratch Kitchen

1170 Auahi st, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (1343 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SMOKED SALMON BENNY$22.00
More about Scratch Kitchen
53 By The Sea image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

53 By The Sea

53 Ahui Street, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (3489 reviews)
Takeout
Ora King Salmon$45.00
Brown butter, Saikyo miso, ginger scallion relish, mushroom risotto, ikura
More about 53 By The Sea
IVWB - Royal Hawaiian image

 

IVWB - Royal Hawaiian

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Keto Salmon$25.95
Grilled salmon fillet, mixed greens with apple, microgreens, cauliflower risotto, and bacon jam.
Extra Smoked Salmon (Lox)$5.95
Grilled Salmon$24.95
Grilled salmon fillet, mixed greens with apple, microgreens, local papaya, white rice or sprouted five-grain rice with furikake.
More about IVWB - Royal Hawaiian
Egghead Cafe image

SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egghead Cafe

1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (978 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoky Salmon Benedict$15.75
seared smoked salmon, dill caper cream cheese, two poach eggs, hollandaise sauce, served on french bread, and mix greens on the side with house made Lillikoi (passion fruit) dressing.
Smoked Salmon Toast$14.70
tomato, greens, pickled red onion, dill caper cream cheese, basil aioli
More about Egghead Cafe
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle

342 Seaside Ave., Honolulu

Avg 4.2 (3461 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon & Spinach Egg Benedict$21.00
Homemade Hollandaise sauce with lilikoi butter , poached local egg served with sweet purple potato & fresh kale salad with grilled salmon and spinach.
More about HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
MW/Artizen image

 

Artizen by MW

888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Ikura Bowl$14.00
Salmon & Ikura, Choice of Rice.
More about Artizen by MW
The Alley image

 

The Alley

1450 ALA MOANA BLVD STE 2805, HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salted Egg Salmon Skins 230g (Large)$18.99
Salted Egg Salmon Skins 105g (Small)$10.99
More about The Alley
IVC image

 

IVC

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #214, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$21.95
Grilled salmon fillet, mixed greens with apple, microgreens, local papaya, white rice or sprouted five-grain rice with furikake.
Extra Smoked Salmon (Lox)$5.95
Keto Salmon$23.95
Grilled salmon fillet, mixed greens with apple, microgreens, cauliflower risotto, and bacon jam.
More about IVC
Item pic

 

Sushi King Kaka'ako.

651 Ilalo Street, Urban Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$7.50
Fresh Salmon 2pcs
Salmon Shioyaki Bento$11.00
Salmon Shioyaki over rice. Includes two appetizers (changes daily). Choice of brown or white rice.Jumbo size option: Includes tonjiru miso soup and choose ONE: California Roll, Spicy Tuna, OR Inari Cone Sushi +$5 EACH
SALMON KATSU ALA$9.00
More about Sushi King Kaka'ako.
Item pic

SALADS

TBD... BY VIKRAM GARG

2885 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.2 (134 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
King Salmon$39.00
Olive Tapenade, Cannellini Beans
More about TBD... BY VIKRAM GARG
Noi Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine

2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.3 (3278 reviews)
Takeout
L Salmon Garlic Fried Rice$17.95
Salmon Curry$29.95
Grilled Salmon filet atop jasmine rice, cucumber and our signature Panang Curry, which includes kaffir lime leaves and bell peppers. Topped with whipped cream, tobiko and kaffir lime leaf.
Salmon Garlic Fried Rice$27.95
Jasmine rice stir-fried in flavorful garlic paste, red bell pepper, carrot and green onions. Topped with grilled garlic butter salmon fillet.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Nami Kaze Izakaya & Sushi Bar

1135 N Nimitz HWY, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Sashimi$6.50
1/4 lb Sushi Grade Salmon
More about Nami Kaze Izakaya & Sushi Bar
Banner pic

 

MW Restaurant

888 Kapiolani Blvd, Commercial Unit, Suite 201, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon and Ponzu$22.00
More about MW Restaurant
Main pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • HOT POT • FRENCH FRIES

Rinka Japanese Restaurant

1001 Queen St., Honolulu

Avg 4 (271 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Skin Salad$11.75
Salmon Sashimi$19.75
Spicy Salmon R&R$22.75
More about Rinka Japanese Restaurant
Salmon Sushi image

 

Seoul Mix 2.0

1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu

No reviews yet
Salmon Sushi$3.50
Sake
Salmon Roll$4.25
More about Seoul Mix 2.0
Salmon Sushi image

 

Shabuya

1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu

No reviews yet
Salmon Sushi$3.50
Sake
Salmon Roll$4.25
More about Shabuya

