Salmon in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve salmon
JOJA
725 Kapiolani Blvd, Honolulu
|Baked Salmon
|$19.00
Atlantic Salmon baked with an onion herb blend, served with tempura brocolli, white rice with sesame seeds, and a side of ginger aioli.
Fort Ruger Market
3585 alohea ave, honolulu
|F PLATE- PORK LAU LAU, KALUA PIG, LOMI SALMON
|$19.95
|K PLATE- PORK LAU LAU, KALUA PIG, LOMI SALMON, POKE, HAUPIA
|$24.95
|G PLATE- KALUA PIG, LOMI SALMON
|$14.95
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Scratch Kitchen
1170 Auahi st, Honolulu
|SMOKED SALMON BENNY
|$22.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
53 By The Sea
53 Ahui Street, Honolulu
|Ora King Salmon
|$45.00
Brown butter, Saikyo miso, ginger scallion relish, mushroom risotto, ikura
IVWB - Royal Hawaiian
2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215, Honolulu
|Keto Salmon
|$25.95
Grilled salmon fillet, mixed greens with apple, microgreens, cauliflower risotto, and bacon jam.
|Extra Smoked Salmon (Lox)
|$5.95
|Grilled Salmon
|$24.95
Grilled salmon fillet, mixed greens with apple, microgreens, local papaya, white rice or sprouted five-grain rice with furikake.
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egghead Cafe
1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu
|Smoky Salmon Benedict
|$15.75
seared smoked salmon, dill caper cream cheese, two poach eggs, hollandaise sauce, served on french bread, and mix greens on the side with house made Lillikoi (passion fruit) dressing.
|Smoked Salmon Toast
|$14.70
tomato, greens, pickled red onion, dill caper cream cheese, basil aioli
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
342 Seaside Ave., Honolulu
|Salmon & Spinach Egg Benedict
|$21.00
Homemade Hollandaise sauce with lilikoi butter , poached local egg served with sweet purple potato & fresh kale salad with grilled salmon and spinach.
Artizen by MW
888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu
|Salmon Ikura Bowl
|$14.00
Salmon & Ikura, Choice of Rice.
The Alley
1450 ALA MOANA BLVD STE 2805, HONOLULU
|Salted Egg Salmon Skins 230g (Large)
|$18.99
|Salted Egg Salmon Skins 105g (Small)
|$10.99
IVC
2301 Kalakaua Ave. #214, Honolulu
|Grilled Salmon
|$21.95
Grilled salmon fillet, mixed greens with apple, microgreens, local papaya, white rice or sprouted five-grain rice with furikake.
|Extra Smoked Salmon (Lox)
|$5.95
|Keto Salmon
|$23.95
Grilled salmon fillet, mixed greens with apple, microgreens, cauliflower risotto, and bacon jam.
Sushi King Kaka'ako.
651 Ilalo Street, Urban Honolulu
|Salmon
|$7.50
Fresh Salmon 2pcs
|Salmon Shioyaki Bento
|$11.00
Salmon Shioyaki over rice. Includes two appetizers (changes daily). Choice of brown or white rice.Jumbo size option: Includes tonjiru miso soup and choose ONE: California Roll, Spicy Tuna, OR Inari Cone Sushi +$5 EACH
|SALMON KATSU ALA
|$9.00
SALADS
TBD... BY VIKRAM GARG
2885 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
|King Salmon
|$39.00
Olive Tapenade, Cannellini Beans
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noi Thai Cuisine
2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
|L Salmon Garlic Fried Rice
|$17.95
|Salmon Curry
|$29.95
Grilled Salmon filet atop jasmine rice, cucumber and our signature Panang Curry, which includes kaffir lime leaves and bell peppers. Topped with whipped cream, tobiko and kaffir lime leaf.
|Salmon Garlic Fried Rice
|$27.95
Jasmine rice stir-fried in flavorful garlic paste, red bell pepper, carrot and green onions. Topped with grilled garlic butter salmon fillet.
Nami Kaze Izakaya & Sushi Bar
1135 N Nimitz HWY, Honolulu
|Salmon Sashimi
|$6.50
1/4 lb Sushi Grade Salmon
MW Restaurant
888 Kapiolani Blvd, Commercial Unit, Suite 201, Honolulu
|Salmon and Ponzu
|$22.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • HOT POT • FRENCH FRIES
Rinka Japanese Restaurant
1001 Queen St., Honolulu
|Salmon Skin Salad
|$11.75
|Salmon Sashimi
|$19.75
|Spicy Salmon R&R
|$22.75
Seoul Mix 2.0
1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu
|Salmon Sushi
|$3.50
Sake
|Salmon Roll
|$4.25
Shabuya
1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu
|Salmon Sushi
|$3.50
Sake
|Salmon Roll
|$4.25