Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Seafood bisque in
Honolulu
/
Honolulu
/
Seafood Bisque
Honolulu restaurants that serve seafood bisque
ARTIZEN BY MW
888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu
No reviews yet
Seafood Bisque
$12.00
More about ARTIZEN BY MW
MW Restaurant
888 Kapiolani Blvd, Commercial Unit, Suite 201, Honolulu
No reviews yet
Seafood Bisque
$12.00
More about MW Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Honolulu
Pretzels
Chili
Prosciutto
Oxtail Stew
Tuna Sandwiches
Omelettes
Quesadillas
Miso Soup
Neighborhoods within Honolulu to explore
Waikiki
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Ala Moana
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Kaka'ako
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Kaimuki
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Hawaii Kai
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More near Honolulu to explore
Lahaina
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Kailua
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Kihei
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Kapolei
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Haleiwa
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Lihue
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Kahului
No reviews yet
Pearl City
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Mililani
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Kahului
No reviews yet
Kapaa
No reviews yet
Hilo
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Ukiah
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(591 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(53 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(315 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(391 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(383 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston