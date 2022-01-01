Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Honolulu

Go
Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve short ribs

Scratch Kitchen image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Scratch Kitchen

1170 Auahi st, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (1343 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
(Entrees) LILIKOI BBQ SHORT RIBS$24.00
Pork short ribs, house-made lilikoi BBQ sauce, greens
(Small Plate) Lilikoi BBQ Short Ribs$13.00
Pork short ribs, house-made lilikoi BBQ sauce
More about Scratch Kitchen
Item pic

 

Side Street Inn Hopaka

1225 Hopaka Street, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
BONELESS KAL BI SHORT RIBS (10 - 15 GUESTS)$118.00
Char-broiled Korean-style short ribs . Garnished with sesame seeds & green onions. Served with Kim Chee.
ISLE STYLE PULEHU SHORT RIBS (3-4 GUESTS)$35.00
Boneless short ribs seasoned & grilled with a local flavor. Served with chili pepper water & shoyu.
BONELESS KAL BI SHORT RIBS (3 - 4 GUESTS)$40.00
Char-broiled Korean-style short ribs . Garnished with sesame seeds & green onions. Served with Kim Chee.
More about Side Street Inn Hopaka
Item pic

 

Hana Koa Brewing

962 Kawaiahao St, Honolulu

Avg 4.7 (869 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Korean Style BBQ Short Ribs$20.00
A grilled to order pupu style boneless short rib marinated in Chef Wong’s Korean style marinade, served with 2 scoops of rice and house kimchee
More about Hana Koa Brewing
Wagyu Short Rib with Peppercorn Sauce, Parmesan Potato Gratin, Creamed Spinach, Charred Broccoli and Confit Garlic image

 

Miro Kaimuki

3446 Waialae Ave, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wagyu Short Rib with Peppercorn Sauce, Parmesan Potato Gratin, Creamed Spinach, Charred Broccoli and Confit Garlic$40.00
BYOB- Bring Your Own Bag!
More about Miro Kaimuki
Item pic

 

Off the Wall

1170 Auahi St, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beer Braised Short Ribs$22.00
Served with an almond mole, coriander potato puree and a cilantro, green onion, carrot yuzu salad.
More about Off the Wall
Short Rib Plate with Hoisin BBQ sauce image

 

Chop Chop Rotisserie

438 Hobron Lane, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Plate with Hoisin BBQ sauce$15.00
slow roasted short rib w/Hoisin sauce
includes side salad & choice of white/brown rice or potatoes
Family Meal Short Ribs$36.00
1 lb. of shortrib w/Hoisin BBQ sauce
side salad, Choice of white/brown rice or potatoes, and choice of one Hot side and one Cold side
More about Chop Chop Rotisserie

