Short ribs in Honolulu

Scratch Kitchen
1170 Auahi st, Honolulu
|(Entrees) LILIKOI BBQ SHORT RIBS
|$24.00
Pork short ribs, house-made lilikoi BBQ sauce, greens
|(Small Plate) Lilikoi BBQ Short Ribs
|$13.00
Pork short ribs, house-made lilikoi BBQ sauce
Side Street Inn Hopaka
1225 Hopaka Street, Honolulu
|BONELESS KAL BI SHORT RIBS (10 - 15 GUESTS)
|$118.00
Char-broiled Korean-style short ribs . Garnished with sesame seeds & green onions. Served with Kim Chee.
|ISLE STYLE PULEHU SHORT RIBS (3-4 GUESTS)
|$35.00
Boneless short ribs seasoned & grilled with a local flavor. Served with chili pepper water & shoyu.
|BONELESS KAL BI SHORT RIBS (3 - 4 GUESTS)
|$40.00
Char-broiled Korean-style short ribs . Garnished with sesame seeds & green onions. Served with Kim Chee.
Hana Koa Brewing
962 Kawaiahao St, Honolulu
|Korean Style BBQ Short Ribs
|$20.00
A grilled to order pupu style boneless short rib marinated in Chef Wong’s Korean style marinade, served with 2 scoops of rice and house kimchee
Miro Kaimuki
3446 Waialae Ave, Honolulu
|Wagyu Short Rib with Peppercorn Sauce, Parmesan Potato Gratin, Creamed Spinach, Charred Broccoli and Confit Garlic
|$40.00
BYOB- Bring Your Own Bag!
Off the Wall
1170 Auahi St, Honolulu
|Beer Braised Short Ribs
|$22.00
Served with an almond mole, coriander potato puree and a cilantro, green onion, carrot yuzu salad.
Chop Chop Rotisserie
438 Hobron Lane, Honolulu
|Short Rib Plate with Hoisin BBQ sauce
|$15.00
slow roasted short rib w/Hoisin sauce
includes side salad & choice of white/brown rice or potatoes
|Family Meal Short Ribs
|$36.00
1 lb. of shortrib w/Hoisin BBQ sauce
side salad, Choice of white/brown rice or potatoes, and choice of one Hot side and one Cold side