Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spaghetti and meatballs in
Honolulu
/
Honolulu
/
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Honolulu restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
PIZZA
Brick Fire Tavern
3447 Waialae AVE, Honolulu
Avg 4.6
(1365 reviews)
Spaghetti and Meatball
$17.00
More about Brick Fire Tavern
Skybox Taphouse - 2330 Kalakaua Ave #302
2330 Kalakaua Ave #302, Honolulu
No reviews yet
Spaghetti Meatballs
$30.00
More about Skybox Taphouse - 2330 Kalakaua Ave #302
Browse other tasty dishes in Honolulu
Salmon
Sashimi
Cheesecake
Rice Soup
Cake
Chocolate Croissants
Burritos
Turkey Clubs
Neighborhoods within Honolulu to explore
Waikiki
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Ala Moana
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Kaimuki
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Kaka'ako
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More near Honolulu to explore
Lahaina
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Kihei
Avg 4.6
(26 restaurants)
Kailua
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Kapolei
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Haleiwa
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Lihue
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Kahului
No reviews yet
Pearl City
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Mililani
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Kahului
No reviews yet
Kapaa
No reviews yet
Hilo
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Ukiah
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(778 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(69 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(392 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(589 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(526 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(559 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(428 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston