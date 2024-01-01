Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti and meatballs in Honolulu

Go
Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Brick Fire Tavern image

PIZZA

Brick Fire Tavern

3447 Waialae AVE, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (1365 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti and Meatball$17.00
More about Brick Fire Tavern
Skybox Taphouse image

 

Skybox Taphouse - 2330 Kalakaua Ave #302

2330 Kalakaua Ave #302, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti Meatballs$30.00
More about Skybox Taphouse - 2330 Kalakaua Ave #302

