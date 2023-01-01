Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants
Honolulu restaurants that serve street tacos

Scratch Kitchen image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Scratch Kitchen

1170 Auahi st, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (1343 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Tacos$15.00
More about Scratch Kitchen
Banner pic

 

TEX 808 BBQ + Brews - Hawaii Kai - 377 Keahole St Unit C1-A

377 Keahole St Unit C1-A, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Street Taco Plate (3)$17.00
Your choice of Smoked Brisket, Pulled Pork, or Grilled Mahi Mahi, stuffed into a flour tortilla and topped with chipotle aioli and a lime crema.  Served with chips and salsa
More about TEX 808 BBQ + Brews - Hawaii Kai - 377 Keahole St Unit C1-A
Consumer pic

 

TEX 808 BBQ + Brews - Moanalua - 930 Valkenburgh Street

930 Valkenburgh Street, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Stuffed Street Tacos$13.99
Three stuffed corn tortillas with your choice of Smoked Brisket or Pulled Pork and topped, slaw with chipotle aioli, and a lime crema
More about TEX 808 BBQ + Brews - Moanalua - 930 Valkenburgh Street
Duke's Waikiki image

 

Duke's Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Korean Street Tacos$21.00
Kalbi marinated steak, salsa verde, cabbage, onions, cilantro, flour tortillas
More about Duke's Waikiki

