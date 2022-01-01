Tacos in Honolulu

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scratch Kitchen image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Scratch Kitchen

1170 Auahi st, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (1343 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Tacos$12.00
Street Tacos$12.00
More about Scratch Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vegan City

760 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (121 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Taco$4.95
Jackfruit Taco$4.95
flour + refried + cheez + corn | jackfruit + blackbeans | cabbage | salsa | guac
GF Jackfruit Taco$5.94
More about Vegan City
Le'ahi Bar and Grill image

 

Le'ahi Bar and Grill

2446 Koa Avenue, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$15.00
Three tacos with fried mahi mahi and a saffron aioli
More about Le'ahi Bar and Grill
Baja Fish Tacos image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hula Grill Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (5335 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos$23.00
Choice of cajun grilled or beer battered, north shore corn & avocado relish, chipotle aioli, chips & salsa
Kalua Pork Tacos$18.50
Slow cooked shredded pork, flour tortillas, bok choy cabbage slaw, lomi tomatoes, herb aioli
Tempura Shrimp Tacos$17.50
crispy battered tempura shrimp, flour tortillas, bok choy cabbage slaw, aioli, chips & salsa
More about Hula Grill Waikiki
Shorefyre - Koa Ave image

 

Shorefyre - Koa Ave

2446 Koa Ave, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kalua Pork Tacos$19.50
More about Shorefyre - Koa Ave
Shorefyre - International Marketplace image

 

Shorefyre - International Marketplace

2330 Kalakaua Ave #396, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kalua Pork Tacos$19.50
Ahi Poke Tacos$19.50
More about Shorefyre - International Marketplace
Item pic

 

Hana Koa Brewing

962 Kawaiahao St, Honolulu

Avg 4.7 (869 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Butt Tacos$14.00
pork butt slow cooked in tomatillos, cabbage, yellow onion, roasted salsa, cilantro
Ahi Tacos$15.00
house marinated and smoked ahi, spicy tomatillo salsa, cilantro crema, cilantro
More about Hana Koa Brewing
Encore Saloon image

PIZZA • TACOS

Encore Saloon

10 North Hotel St, Honolulu

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BAJA FISH TACO$4.50
Beer battered fried ono topped with chipotle crema, cabbage slaw, pickeled red onion and cilantro on top of two warm corn tortillas
CARNE ASADA TACO$4.50
Grittled beef topped with avocado crema, onion and cilantro on top of two warm corn tortillas
PORK CARNITA TACO$3.50
Roasted and fried pork, pickled red onions, cilantro
More about Encore Saloon
Item pic

 

Duke's Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Poke Tacos$21.00
Fresh raw ahi, shoyu, maui onions, chili flake, avocado, wasabi aioli
Korean Street Tacos$19.50
Kalbi marinated steak, salsa verde, cabbage, onions, cilantro, flour tortillas
Cajun Fish Tacos$23.00
Flour tortillas, tomatillo sauce, guacamole, pico de gallo, fresh tortilla chips
More about Duke's Waikiki
Birria Taco image

 

Workplay

814 Ilaniwai Street, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Birria Taco$15.00
Crispy savory tacos dipped in achiote then grilled with cheese in pork fat. Served along side house-made bone broth topped with white onion & cilantro. Served with flour tortillas. Chicken, Pork, Shrimp, or Mushroom options for tacos.
Sofrito Pollo Tacos$13.00
Chicken thighs slow cooked in house-made bone broth and sofrito of tomato, onion, and garlic. topped with salsa roja, white onion, cilantro, and crema with a pickled jalapeno garnish.
Spicy Camaron Tacos$14.00
Seared seasoned shrimp served on an avocado spread, with red cabbage and carrot slaw, topped with pico de gallo, crema, spicy aji amarillo, and cilantro.
More about Workplay

