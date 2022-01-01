Tacos in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve tacos
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Scratch Kitchen
1170 Auahi st, Honolulu
|Street Tacos
|$12.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vegan City
760 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu
|BBQ Taco
|$4.95
|Jackfruit Taco
|$4.95
flour + refried + cheez + corn | jackfruit + blackbeans | cabbage | salsa | guac
|GF Jackfruit Taco
|$5.94
Le'ahi Bar and Grill
2446 Koa Avenue, Honolulu
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Three tacos with fried mahi mahi and a saffron aioli
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Hula Grill Waikiki
2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$23.00
Choice of cajun grilled or beer battered, north shore corn & avocado relish, chipotle aioli, chips & salsa
|Kalua Pork Tacos
|$18.50
Slow cooked shredded pork, flour tortillas, bok choy cabbage slaw, lomi tomatoes, herb aioli
|Tempura Shrimp Tacos
|$17.50
crispy battered tempura shrimp, flour tortillas, bok choy cabbage slaw, aioli, chips & salsa
Shorefyre - International Marketplace
2330 Kalakaua Ave #396, Honolulu
|Kalua Pork Tacos
|$19.50
|Ahi Poke Tacos
|$19.50
Hana Koa Brewing
962 Kawaiahao St, Honolulu
|Pork Butt Tacos
|$14.00
pork butt slow cooked in tomatillos, cabbage, yellow onion, roasted salsa, cilantro
|Ahi Tacos
|$15.00
house marinated and smoked ahi, spicy tomatillo salsa, cilantro crema, cilantro
PIZZA • TACOS
Encore Saloon
10 North Hotel St, Honolulu
|BAJA FISH TACO
|$4.50
Beer battered fried ono topped with chipotle crema, cabbage slaw, pickeled red onion and cilantro on top of two warm corn tortillas
|CARNE ASADA TACO
|$4.50
Grittled beef topped with avocado crema, onion and cilantro on top of two warm corn tortillas
|PORK CARNITA TACO
|$3.50
Roasted and fried pork, pickled red onions, cilantro
Duke's Waikiki
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu
|Poke Tacos
|$21.00
Fresh raw ahi, shoyu, maui onions, chili flake, avocado, wasabi aioli
|Korean Street Tacos
|$19.50
Kalbi marinated steak, salsa verde, cabbage, onions, cilantro, flour tortillas
|Cajun Fish Tacos
|$23.00
Flour tortillas, tomatillo sauce, guacamole, pico de gallo, fresh tortilla chips
Workplay
814 Ilaniwai Street, Honolulu
|Birria Taco
|$15.00
Crispy savory tacos dipped in achiote then grilled with cheese in pork fat. Served along side house-made bone broth topped with white onion & cilantro. Served with flour tortillas. Chicken, Pork, Shrimp, or Mushroom options for tacos.
|Sofrito Pollo Tacos
|$13.00
Chicken thighs slow cooked in house-made bone broth and sofrito of tomato, onion, and garlic. topped with salsa roja, white onion, cilantro, and crema with a pickled jalapeno garnish.
|Spicy Camaron Tacos
|$14.00
Seared seasoned shrimp served on an avocado spread, with red cabbage and carrot slaw, topped with pico de gallo, crema, spicy aji amarillo, and cilantro.