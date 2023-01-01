Tagliatelle in Honolulu

Three course:

Trio of Appetizers:

Aloun Farm Chilled Melon Gazpacho,

Kolea Farm Spring Onion, Curried Samosa

Kolea Farm Kalo Croquette

Main: Fresh Tagliatelle, Small Kine Farms Mushrooms & Cauliflower Bolognese, Tomato, Parmesan

Dessert: Kahala Shuffle Mud Pie (default) or Spring Apple Panna Cotta (please add a note if you would like the Panna Cotta in place of the Mud Pie)

