Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tagliatelle in Honolulu

Go
Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve tagliatelle

Tagliatelle Con Prosciutto e Funghi image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Arancino di Mare

2552 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.2 (3444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tagliatelle Con Prosciutto e Funghi$29.00
fresh tagliatelle with italian prosciutto crudo & mixed mushrooms in alfredo sauce
Tagliatelle Pomodoro e Crema con Gameretti$30.00
house made tomato cream sauce with shrimp
Kids Tagliatelle w/ Chicken$15.00
Tagliatelle with cream sauce and chicken breast
More about Arancino di Mare
Item pic

 

Bocconcino Hawaii in Kaka'ako

978 Kawaiahao Street, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fabbrica di Gragnano Tagliatelle$6.95
More about Bocconcino Hawaii in Kaka'ako
Item pic

 

Kapa Hale

4614 Kilauea Avenue Suite 102, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (198 reviews)
Takeout
Where's Da Beef$35.00
Fresh Tagliatelle, Small Kine Farm Mushrooms & Roasted Cauliflower Bolognese, Tomato, Parmesan
Tagliatelle alla Pork Guisantes$30.00
Pork and Peas Ragu, Fried Garlic,
Pickled Ho Farms Sweet Peppers
Happy Cauli-Days$65.00
Three course:
Trio of Appetizers:
Aloun Farm Chilled Melon Gazpacho,
Kolea Farm Spring Onion, Curried Samosa
Kolea Farm Kalo Croquette
Main: Fresh Tagliatelle, Small Kine Farms Mushrooms & Cauliflower Bolognese, Tomato, Parmesan
Dessert: Kahala Shuffle Mud Pie (default) or Spring Apple Panna Cotta (please add a note if you would like the Panna Cotta in place of the Mud Pie)
More about Kapa Hale

Browse other tasty dishes in Honolulu

Ribeye Steak

Grits

Street Tacos

Carbonara

Chopped Salad

Seafood Curry

Nigiri

Pastries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Honolulu to explore

Waikiki

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Ala Moana

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Kaka'ako

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Kaimuki

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Honolulu to explore

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Haleiwa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lihue

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet

Kahului

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (665 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (475 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (432 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (464 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston