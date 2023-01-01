Tagliatelle in Honolulu
Arancino di Mare
2552 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
|Tagliatelle Con Prosciutto e Funghi
|$29.00
fresh tagliatelle with italian prosciutto crudo & mixed mushrooms in alfredo sauce
|Tagliatelle Pomodoro e Crema con Gameretti
|$30.00
house made tomato cream sauce with shrimp
|Kids Tagliatelle w/ Chicken
|$15.00
Tagliatelle with cream sauce and chicken breast
Bocconcino Hawaii in Kaka'ako
978 Kawaiahao Street, Honolulu
|Fabbrica di Gragnano Tagliatelle
|$6.95
Kapa Hale
4614 Kilauea Avenue Suite 102, Honolulu
|Where's Da Beef
|$35.00
Fresh Tagliatelle, Small Kine Farm Mushrooms & Roasted Cauliflower Bolognese, Tomato, Parmesan
|Tagliatelle alla Pork Guisantes
|$30.00
Pork and Peas Ragu, Fried Garlic,
Pickled Ho Farms Sweet Peppers
|Happy Cauli-Days
|$65.00
Three course:
Trio of Appetizers:
Aloun Farm Chilled Melon Gazpacho,
Kolea Farm Spring Onion, Curried Samosa
Kolea Farm Kalo Croquette
Main: Fresh Tagliatelle, Small Kine Farms Mushrooms & Cauliflower Bolognese, Tomato, Parmesan
Dessert: Kahala Shuffle Mud Pie (default) or Spring Apple Panna Cotta (please add a note if you would like the Panna Cotta in place of the Mud Pie)