Tarts in Honolulu

Go
Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve tarts

53 By The Sea image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

53 By The Sea

53 Ahui Street, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (3489 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Lemon Tart$15.00
Lemon curd, yogurt cream, chocolate crunch, mascarpone mousse, honeycomb toffee
More about 53 By The Sea
MW/Artizen image

 

Artizen by MW

888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Tart$7.00
More about Artizen by MW

