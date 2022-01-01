Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki chicken in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

Shorefyre - Koa Ave image

 

Shorefyre - Koa Ave

2446 Koa Ave, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kid's Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl$8.00
More about Shorefyre - Koa Ave
Shorefyre - International Marketplace image

 

Shorefyre - International Marketplace

2330 Kalakaua Ave #396, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kid's Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl$8.00
More about Shorefyre - International Marketplace
Item pic

 

Sushi King Kaka'ako.

651 Ilalo Street, Urban Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN TERIYAKI$9.00
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$8.00
Chicken Teri over rice, broccoli, carrot.
Chicken Teriyaki Bento$11.00
Chicken Teriyaki over rice, sauce served on side. Includes two appetizers (changes daily). Choice of brown or white rice. Jumbo size option: Includes tonjiru miso soup and choose ONE: California Roll, Spicy Tuna, OR Inari Cone Sushi +$5 EACH
More about Sushi King Kaka'ako.
Duke's Waikiki image

 

Duke's Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Keiki Teriyaki Chicken$12.50
grilled all natural chicken breast, teriyaki glaze
More about Duke's Waikiki

