Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai fried rice in Honolulu

Go
Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve thai fried rice

Item pic

 

Pattaya Thai - 605 Cooke Streeet

605 Cooke Streeet, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Fried Rice$0.00
More about Pattaya Thai - 605 Cooke Streeet
Restaurant banner

 

Red Elephant Thai Cuisine - 3196 Waialae Ave

3196 Waialae Ave, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Fried Rice$0.00
More about Red Elephant Thai Cuisine - 3196 Waialae Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Honolulu

Chili

Chicken Wraps

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Yogurt Parfaits

Panna Cotta

Rigatoni

Pad See

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Honolulu to explore

Waikiki

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Ala Moana

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Kaka'ako

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Kaimuki

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Honolulu to explore

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Haleiwa

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Lihue

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (640 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (459 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (446 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston