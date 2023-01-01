Tuna salad in Honolulu
Hideaway Cafe - 1130 North Nimitz Highway Unit C110
Hideaway Cafe - 1130 North Nimitz Highway Unit C110
1130 Nimitz Highway, Honolulu
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$7.75
Thick white bread with house made tuna salad (white albacore tuna, egg, red onion, banana peppers, black pepper & garlic salt), lettuce. Mustard & mayo packets available upon request. Add on a side of chips or fresh fruit for $1.50
HanaPa'a Market - 7192 Kalanianaole highway #E123a
HanaPa’a Market - 7192 Kalanianaole highway #E123a
7192 Kalanianaole highway #E123a, Honolulu
|Fresh AHI TunaSalad
|$12.00
Freshly cooked in-house tuna, mixed with a creamy relish mayo on your choice of Hawaiian sweet white bread or wheat. Toppings include, lettuce, tomatoes and clover sprouts. Combo includes chips, potato salad, and a green salad