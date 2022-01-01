Turkey clubs in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Honolulu Coffee Experience Center
Honolulu Coffee Experience Center
1800 Kalakaua Avenue, HONOLULU
|AUTUMN TURKEY SANDWICH
|$14.00
Thanksgiving on a roll! House brined and slow roasted turkey breast, buttermilk rye roll, cranberry mango relish, herbed mayo, swiss cheese, keiki kale.
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse - Ward Village
Island Brew Coffeehouse - Ward Village
1108 Auahi St #160, Honolulu
|Turkey Club
|$14.95