Waffles in Honolulu

Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve waffles

SPICY CHICKEN N WAFFLE image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Scratch Kitchen

1170 Auahi st, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (1343 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SPICY CHICKEN N WAFFLE$18.00
greens, jalapeno, pickled onions, spicy chili glaze
WAFFLES & BERRIES$11.00
More about Scratch Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Aloha Beer

700 Queen St, Honolulu

Avg 4 (322 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Fries$9.00
Perfectly seasoned and served with chipotle mayo dip
More about Aloha Beer
Hula Grill Waikiki image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hula Grill Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (5335 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Mochi Waffle$18.00
Maui grown strawberries, whipped mascarpone, manoa honey
More about Hula Grill Waikiki
Main pic

 

Island Brew Coffeehouse

1108 Auahi St #160, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Waffle$11.95
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
Item pic

 

PITCH SPORTS BAR

685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Waffle Dog Bites w/ Bang Sauce$10.00
Lil Smokies Links in Waffle Batter
More about PITCH SPORTS BAR
Island Brew Coffeehouse image

BAGELS

Island Brew Coffeehouse

377 Keahole St, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (833 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle$11.95
Four 3" Waffles topped with fruit selection and whip cream
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
Shorefyre - International Marketplace image

 

Shorefyre - International Marketplace

2330 Kalakaua Ave #396, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Waffle$18.50
More about Shorefyre - International Marketplace
Egghead Cafe image

SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egghead Cafe

1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (978 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle Fries$6.50
More about Egghead Cafe
Skybox Taphouse image

 

Skybox Taphouse

2330 Kalakaua Ave #302, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Waffle Battered Chicken Strips$18.00
More about Skybox Taphouse
Island Brew Coffeehouse image

SMOOTHIES • CREPES

Island Brew Coffeehouse

1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu

Avg 4.1 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle$11.95
More about Island Brew Coffeehouse
Item pic

 

Off the Wall

1170 Auahi St, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Churro Waffles$10.00
Made with mochiko batter, doused in cinnamon sugar, and served with dulce de leche whipped cream and caramel sauce.
More about Off the Wall
Item pic

 

Kapa Hale

4614 Kilauea Avenue Suite 102, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (198 reviews)
Takeout
KFC Chicken and Waffle$17.00
Keaka's Fried Chicken, Country Gravy, Grilled Lemon Honey
More about Kapa Hale

