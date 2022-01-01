Waffles in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve waffles
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Scratch Kitchen
1170 Auahi st, Honolulu
|SPICY CHICKEN N WAFFLE
|$18.00
greens, jalapeno, pickled onions, spicy chili glaze
|WAFFLES & BERRIES
|$11.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Aloha Beer
700 Queen St, Honolulu
|Waffle Fries
|$9.00
Perfectly seasoned and served with chipotle mayo dip
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Hula Grill Waikiki
2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu
|Strawberry Mochi Waffle
|$18.00
Maui grown strawberries, whipped mascarpone, manoa honey
PITCH SPORTS BAR
685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217, Honolulu
|Waffle Dog Bites w/ Bang Sauce
|$10.00
Lil Smokies Links in Waffle Batter
BAGELS
Island Brew Coffeehouse
377 Keahole St, Honolulu
|Waffle
|$11.95
Four 3" Waffles topped with fruit selection and whip cream
Shorefyre - International Marketplace
2330 Kalakaua Ave #396, Honolulu
|Chicken & Waffle
|$18.50
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egghead Cafe
1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu
|Waffle Fries
|$6.50
Skybox Taphouse
2330 Kalakaua Ave #302, Honolulu
|Waffle Battered Chicken Strips
|$18.00
SMOOTHIES • CREPES
Island Brew Coffeehouse
1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu
|Waffle
|$11.95
Off the Wall
1170 Auahi St, Honolulu
|Churro Waffles
|$10.00
Made with mochiko batter, doused in cinnamon sugar, and served with dulce de leche whipped cream and caramel sauce.