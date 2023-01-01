Yellow curry in Honolulu
Honolulu restaurants that serve yellow curry
More about ARTIZEN BY MW
ARTIZEN BY MW
888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu
|Yellow Thai Curry
|$14.00
Kabocha, Garbanzo Beans, Carrots, Spinach, Fried Tofu, Choice of Rice. *Vegan
More about Pattaya Thai - 605 Cooke Streeet
Pattaya Thai - 605 Cooke Streeet
605 Cooke Streeet, Honolulu
|Yellow Curry
|$0.00
More about Noi Thai - Honolulu
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noi Thai - Honolulu
2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
|VG Yellow Curry
|$21.95
Slightly milder than red and green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, carrot, cabbage, broccoli and fried tofu.
|L Yellow Curry
|$15.95
|Yellow Curry
|$21.95
Slightly milder than red or green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, potatoes, and onions.