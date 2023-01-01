Yellow curry in Honolulu

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve yellow curry

Item pic

 

ARTIZEN BY MW

888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yellow Thai Curry$14.00
Kabocha, Garbanzo Beans, Carrots, Spinach, Fried Tofu, Choice of Rice. *Vegan
More about ARTIZEN BY MW
Banner pic

 

Pattaya Thai - 605 Cooke Streeet

605 Cooke Streeet, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yellow Curry$0.00
More about Pattaya Thai - 605 Cooke Streeet
Noi Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai - Honolulu

2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.3 (3278 reviews)
Takeout
VG Yellow Curry$21.95
Slightly milder than red and green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, carrot, cabbage, broccoli and fried tofu.
L Yellow Curry$15.95
Yellow Curry$21.95
Slightly milder than red or green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, potatoes, and onions.
More about Noi Thai - Honolulu
Restaurant banner

 

Red Elephant Thai Cuisine - 3196 Waialae Ave

3196 Waialae Ave, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yellow Curry$0.00
More about Red Elephant Thai Cuisine - 3196 Waialae Ave

