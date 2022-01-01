Downtown restaurants you'll love
Bar Leather Apron
745 Fort St,Ste 127A, Honolulu
|Japan Old Fashioned
Umami infused Japanese Whisky, Maple, Angostura Bitters, Demerara (Directions- Pour bottled cocktail over ice.)
|Leather Soul
2020 B.L.A. Knob Creek Single Barrel Bourbon, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth, Cynar, Laphroaig 10 Year, Sea Salt, Lemon Oil (Directions- Pour bottled cocktail over ice. Express oils from lemon peel discs over top of cocktail and discard.)
|Yuzu Mule
Suntory Haku Vodka, Yuzu, Lime, Fever-Tree Ginger Beer
(Directions- Shake bottled cocktail to incorporate before opening. Pour over ice. Top with Fever-Tree Ginger Beer. Garnish with Angostura Bitters
compressed lime wheels.)
SANDWICHES
Timmy T's Gourmet Grinder - Honolulu
1177 Bishop St, Honolulu
|#12 Club Kailua
|$10.48
Turkey, Cheese, Avacado Spread, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Cucumbers, Sprouts
|#16 Lanikai Luau
|$10.98
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
|#9 Goodfella
|$11.47
Salami & Cpocollo, Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions
PIZZA • TACOS
Encore Saloon
10 North Hotel St, Honolulu
|TREE HUGGER TACO
|$3.50
Sauteed squash, zucchini, and mushrooms topped with cilantro pesto, crema and cilantro on top of two warm corn tortillas
|CHIPOTLE CHICKEN TACO
|$3.50
Chipotle marinated chicken topped with chipotle crema, onions and cilantro on top of two warm corn tortillas
|CARNE ASADA TACO
|$3.50
Grittled beef topped with avocado crema, onion and cilantro on top of two warm corn tortillas
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Daley
1110 Nuuanu Ave, Honolulu
|FRIES
|$5.00
crinkle cut
|PICKLE
|$2.00
Ho Farms pickle
|DOUBLE DOWN
|$12.50
Kauai grass-fed beef smash burger (2 patties), American cheese, "Boss sauce", diced onions, La Tour potato bun
Pizza Mamo
16 North Hotel Street, HONOLULU
|TRIPLE CHEESE
|$21.00
Brooklyn style (NY/Napolitano hybrid) 16" pizza made with the finest organic flour, Cali vine-ripened tomatoes, Wisconsin farm fresh cheeses, house pulled mozzarella and wild Sicilian oregano.
|POTATO PIZZA
|$24.00
Brooklyn style (NY/Napolitano hybrid) 16" pizza made with the finest organic flour, Wisconsin whole milk mozzarella, white cheddar, russet potatoes, rosemary, and fresh cracked pepper.
|PEPPERONI PIZZA
|$23.00
Brooklyn style (NY/Napolitano hybrid) 16" pizza made with the finest organic flour, Ezzo natural casing pepperoni, Cali vine-ripened tomatoes, Wisconsin farm fresh cheeses, house pulled mozzarella and wild Sicilian oregano.
Honolulu Coffee
1001 BISHOP ST, HONOLULU
|ACAI SMOOTHIE
|$8.50
Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
|THE ANTIOXIDANT ACAI BOWL
|$11.00
Acai, granola, blueberries, banana, cacao nibs
|BOTTLED WATER
|$2.50
Waiakea hawaiian volcanic water. 16oz.
Bourbon Street Restaurant and Bar
1055 Alakea St, Honolulu
|Beignets
|$8.00
|Sweet Basil Crab Cakes
|$21.00
|Chicken and Andouille Jambalaya
|$16.00