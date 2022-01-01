Chocolate chip cookies in Downtown

Downtown restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Timmy T's Gourmet Grinder - Honolulu image

SANDWICHES

Timmy T's Gourmet Grinder - Honolulu

1177 Bishop St, Honolulu

Avg 4 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.99
More about Timmy T's Gourmet Grinder - Honolulu
The Daley image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Daley

1110 Nuuanu Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$2.50
More about The Daley

