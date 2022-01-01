Kaimuki restaurants you'll love
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
12th Ave Grill & Deli Cafe
1120 12th Ave, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Maui Cattle Co. Burger
|$17.50
with Russian dressing, lettuce, Hauʻula tomato, ‘Ewa red onion + bread-and-butter pickles on house-made bun. Comes with our house fresh-cut fries and tamarillo ketchup.
|12th Ave Grill's 14oz Pork Chop
|$31.00
Thick-cut, on the bone, marinated + grilled, with Granny Smith apple chutney, potato pancake + horseradish crème fraîche
|House-made Burrata & Roasted Hau'ula Tomatoes
|$14.00
with micro basil, balsamic glaze + focaccia crostini
Side Street Inn
614 KAPAHULU AVENUE, #100, HONOLULU
|Popular items
|CHEF COLIN'S CLASSICS (4 - 5 GUESTS)
|$120.00
ALAE SALT EDAMAME, FARMER'S SALAD, SIGNATURE FRIED RICE, SIGNATURE GARLIC CHICKEN, PAN-FIRED PORK CHOPS, BONELESS KAL BI
|GARLIC CHICKEN (3 - 4 GUESTS)
|$19.00
Special Marinated Fried Chicken Served with a Sweet Shoyu Garlic Sauce on the side
|YAKISOBA (3 - 4 GUESTS)
|$17.00
Fresh Soba Noodles with Garden Vegetables, Kamaboko, Char Siu, Oyster Sauce, Chinese Parsley, and Green Onions
Koko Head Cafe
1145c 12th Ave, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Breakfast Bibimbap
|$18.00
Local Hawaiian sunny-side up egg, bacon, Portuguese sausage, Heritage ham, kimchi, soy-mirin, shiitake mushrooms, ong choy, sesame carrots, bean sprouts, served over crispy garlic rice.
|Koko Moco
|$18.00
Local Hawaiian sunny-side-up egg, Maui Cattle Company all beef patty, garlic rice, mushroom gravy and tempura kimchi. A delicious unami flavor bomb!
|TWO EGGS, HASH BROWN, MEAT & TOAST
|$15.00
Local Hawaiian eggs cooked any style, Chef Lee Anne's famous 24-hour hash browns with your choice of Applewood smoked bacon, Heritage Ham or house-made maple sriracha sausage.