Kaka'ako restaurants you'll love

More about JOJA
JOJA
725 Kapiolani Blvd, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Bang Bang
|$17.00
Jumbo shrimp, Italian sausage and mushrooms cooked in cajun red sauce, tossed with fresh linguini and fresh basil, with diced tomato, green onion and parmesan.
|Bolognese
|$17.00
Slow cooked, grass fed beef, pork, red sauce, porcini mushrooms, and rigatoni, topped with melted mozzarella and basil.
|Gnocchi Mushroom
|$17.00
Light and fluffy potato gnocchi in white mushroom sauce, drizzled with balsamic reduction, garnished with basil and topped with shaved parmesan.
More about Chubbies Burgers
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chubbies Burgers
960, Auahi Street, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Chub Fries
|$5.89
cheddar cheese, grilled onion, and our specialty fry sauce
|Sauce Side
2 oz. side of a housemade sauce
|Onion Rings
|$6.79
handmade with red onion, beer batter, panko breadcrumbs. comes with a side of chipotle mayo.
More about Hana Koa Brewing
Hana Koa Brewing
962 Kawaiahao St, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Lima Fresa 16oz 4pack
|$19.00
Kettle Sour Ale with Strawberry & Key Lime Puree - (5.0% alc/vol)
We’ve been thinking, while everyone else is trudging through the first of winter snow, we’re here soaking up the sun and laying in the sand. It’s only fair that we package this feeling of tropical winter vibes. The melding of jammy strawberry and tart key lime are complimented by a brisk finish. You may not be able to lounge at the beach if it’s frozen over but you can definitely setup a lawn chair on a few inches of snow and sip on this.
Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.
|Milk & Cookies 16oz 4pack
|$15.00
Milk Stout w/ Cacao nibs in collaboration with Honoka'a Chocolate - (4.5% alc/vol)
Through silent night the man take flight while we all sleep tucked in tight. Down the chimney or through the door, we get presents placed on the floor. Wrapped or not gifts aren’t store bought. For legal reasons copyright is fought. Elves make toys and video games too. Tech companies can try and sue. We leave this plate of bountiful snacks. So jolly Saint Nick doesn’t crack. He’s stressed out. Give him a break. It’s Christmas time. Let’s all partake.
Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.
|Mochi Daze 16oz 4pack
|$18.00
Hazy IPA with Mochi Rice, Matcha, and Vanilla (6% alc/vol)
Sunday Monday Mochi Daze! Tuesday Wednesday Mochi Daze! Thursday Friday Mochi Daze! Saturday what a day! Making mochi with you!! This haze is ours! Share it with friends! Those Mochi Daze… goodbye clear beer hello haze, trying to make it, more than a craze. Feels so right, we can’t be wrong. Making mochi all week long!
Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.
More about Healthy Blends and Eats
Healthy Blends and Eats
625 Cooke St., Honolulu
|Popular items
|5 Meal Plan
|$62.99
***Customize Your Own Meals *** All bulk meal prep orders must be placed by 6 pm Thursday. Pickup of meals will be available on the following Monday at the Anytime Fitness Kakaako or Anytime Fitness Aiea.
|10 Meal Plan
|$124.99
***Customize Your Own Meals *** All bulk meal prep orders must be placed by 6 pm Thursday. Pickup of meals will be available on the following Monday at the Anytime Fitness Kakaako or Anytime Fitness Aiea.
More about Workplay
Workplay
814 Ilaniwai Street, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Dip Trio
|$14.00
Chips, house made queso, black bean dip & guacamole
|Spicy Camaron Tacos
|$14.00
Seared seasoned shrimp served on an avocado spread, with red cabbage and carrot slaw, topped with pico de gallo, crema, spicy aji amarillo, and cilantro.
|Mixed Green
|$12.00
Mixed baby greens with pickled red onions, creamy green goddess dressing topped with feta cheese.
More about Rinka Japanese Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • HOT POT • FRENCH FRIES
Rinka Japanese Restaurant
1001 Queen St., Honolulu
|Popular items
|Jewelry Box Gozen TO GO
|$23.75
Includes cold udon, side dish.
|Strawberry Pudding
|$5.75
Homemade Creamy Pudding with Strawberry sauce.
|Nabeyaki Udon
|$12.75
Cook at home!
Just add water and cook it.