Kaka'ako restaurants you'll love

Kettle Sour Ale with Strawberry & Key Lime Puree - (5.0% alc/vol)

We’ve been thinking, while everyone else is trudging through the first of winter snow, we’re here soaking up the sun and laying in the sand. It’s only fair that we package this feeling of tropical winter vibes. The melding of jammy strawberry and tart key lime are complimented by a brisk finish. You may not be able to lounge at the beach if it’s frozen over but you can definitely setup a lawn chair on a few inches of snow and sip on this.

Please note: All beer pre-orders must be collected within 7 days of pickup date.

