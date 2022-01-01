Kaka'ako food trucks you'll love
Must-try food trucks in Kaka'ako
More about JOJA
JOJA
725 Kapiolani Blvd, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Bang Bang
|$17.00
Jumbo shrimp, Italian sausage and mushrooms cooked in cajun red sauce, tossed with fresh linguini and fresh basil, with diced tomato, green onion and parmesan.
|Bolognese
|$17.00
Slow cooked, grass fed beef, pork, red sauce, porcini mushrooms, and rigatoni, topped with melted mozzarella and basil.
|Gnocchi Mushroom
|$17.00
Light and fluffy potato gnocchi in white mushroom sauce, drizzled with balsamic reduction, garnished with basil and topped with shaved parmesan.
More about Chubbies Burgers
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chubbies Burgers
960, Auahi Street, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Chub Fries
|$5.89
cheddar cheese, grilled onion, and our specialty fry sauce
|Sauce Side
2 oz. side of a housemade sauce
|Onion Rings
|$6.79
handmade with red onion, beer batter, panko breadcrumbs. comes with a side of chipotle mayo.
More about Healthy Blends and Eats
Healthy Blends and Eats
625 Cooke St., Honolulu
|Popular items
|5 Meal Plan
|$62.99
***Customize Your Own Meals *** All bulk meal prep orders must be placed by 6 pm Thursday. Pickup of meals will be available on the following Monday at the Anytime Fitness Kakaako or Anytime Fitness Aiea.
|10 Meal Plan
|$124.99
***Customize Your Own Meals *** All bulk meal prep orders must be placed by 6 pm Thursday. Pickup of meals will be available on the following Monday at the Anytime Fitness Kakaako or Anytime Fitness Aiea.