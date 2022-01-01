Kaka'ako food trucks you'll love

Go
Kaka'ako restaurants
Toast

Must-try food trucks in Kaka'ako

JOJA image

 

JOJA

725 Kapiolani Blvd, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bang Bang$17.00
Jumbo shrimp, Italian sausage and mushrooms cooked in cajun red sauce, tossed with fresh linguini and fresh basil, with diced tomato, green onion and parmesan.
Bolognese$17.00
Slow cooked, grass fed beef, pork, red sauce, porcini mushrooms, and rigatoni, topped with melted mozzarella and basil.
Gnocchi Mushroom$17.00
Light and fluffy potato gnocchi in white mushroom sauce, drizzled with balsamic reduction, garnished with basil and topped with shaved parmesan.
More about JOJA
Chubbies Burgers image

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chubbies Burgers

960, Auahi Street, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (1162 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chub Fries$5.89
cheddar cheese, grilled onion, and our specialty fry sauce
Sauce Side
2 oz. side of a housemade sauce
Onion Rings$6.79
handmade with red onion, beer batter, panko breadcrumbs. comes with a side of chipotle mayo.
More about Chubbies Burgers
Healthy Blends and Eats image

 

Healthy Blends and Eats

625 Cooke St., Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Meal Plan$62.99
***Customize Your Own Meals *** All bulk meal prep orders must be placed by 6 pm Thursday. Pickup of meals will be available on the following Monday at the Anytime Fitness Kakaako or Anytime Fitness Aiea.
5 Meal Plan$62.99
***Customize Your Own Meals *** All bulk meal prep orders must be placed by 6 pm Thursday. Pickup of meals will be available on the following Monday at the Anytime Fitness Kakaako or Anytime Fitness Aiea.
10 Meal Plan$124.99
***Customize Your Own Meals *** All bulk meal prep orders must be placed by 6 pm Thursday. Pickup of meals will be available on the following Monday at the Anytime Fitness Kakaako or Anytime Fitness Aiea.
More about Healthy Blends and Eats

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Kaka'ako

Salmon

Cookies

Map

More near Kaka'ako to explore

Waikiki

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Ala Moana

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Kaimuki

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston