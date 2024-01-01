Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cheese fries in
Kaka'ako
/
Honolulu
/
Kaka'ako
/
Cheese Fries
Kaka'ako restaurants that serve cheese fries
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chubbies Burgers - Kaimuki
1145c 12th Avenue, Honolulu
Avg 4.5
(1162 reviews)
Plain Cheese Fry (cheddar)
$6.50
fries and melted cheddar cheese
More about Chubbies Burgers - Kaimuki
Hana Koa Brewing
962 Kawaiahao St, Honolulu
Avg 4.7
(869 reviews)
Chili Cheese Fries
$13.00
More about Hana Koa Brewing
