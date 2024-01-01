Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Kaka'ako

Kaka'ako restaurants
Kaka'ako restaurants that serve cheese fries

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chubbies Burgers - Kaimuki

1145c 12th Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (1162 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Plain Cheese Fry (cheddar)$6.50
fries and melted cheddar cheese
More about Chubbies Burgers - Kaimuki
Hana Koa Brewing image

 

Hana Koa Brewing

962 Kawaiahao St, Honolulu

Avg 4.7 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$13.00
More about Hana Koa Brewing

