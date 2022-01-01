Waikiki restaurants you'll love
Waikiki's top cuisines
Must-try Waikiki restaurants
More about Moani Waikiki
Moani Waikiki
2330 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
|Popular items
|G Style Loco Moco
|$24.00
Smoked Meat Risotto, Bordelaise, Frites, Mushroom
|Bao Burgers
|$15.00
Hoisin, Hot Mustard, Namasu
|Crispy Calamari Fries
|$18.00
Calamansi Hawaiian Chili Aioli
More about Tiki's Grill & Bar
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Tiki's Grill & Bar
2570 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Truffled Chilled Edamame
|$7.00
Whole shell edamame tossed with truffle oil, drizzled with kabayaki sauce and sprinkled with furikake. Served chilled.
|Mai Tai
|$10.50
Light rum, a refreshing fruit juice mix of OJ, Lilikoi, and Pineapple, with a dark rum float
|Huli Huli Chicken Plate
|$15.00
Grilled Huli Huli chicken served with Molokai sweet purple potato salad, Hapa rice & furikake, with kimchee and sunomono.
More about Hula Grill Waikiki
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Hula Grill Waikiki
2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Hula Pie
|$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$23.00
Choice of cajun grilled or beer battered, north shore corn & avocado relish, chipotle aioli, chips & salsa
|Chef's Burger
|$21.00
Makaweli 100% grass fed ground beef, aged white cheddar, duroc bacon, lettuce, tomato, secret sauce, fries.
More about Honolulu Coffee
Honolulu Coffee
2255 Kalakaua Ave, HONOLULU
|Popular items
|LATTE
Two shots of espresso with steamed milk
|COLD BREW
|$5.50
Lokahi blend cold brewed for 20 hours
|AMERICANO
Two shots of espresso with hot water
More about Honolulu Coffee
Honolulu Coffee
2255 Kalakaua Ave, HONOLULU
|Popular items
|HAWAIIAN LATTE
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
|CHAI LATTE
Our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk
|AMERICANO
Two shots of espresso with hot water
More about HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
342 Seaside Ave., Honolulu
|Popular items
|Heavenly's Loco Moco
|$20.00
100% Local Beef , Local Egg , Ginger Soy Glaze , 10 Grain Rice with Green Beans , Broccolini Carrot , Lentil Beans & Organic Black Beans.
|Local Egg Flat Omelette
|$18.00
3 Fluffy Local Egg Flat Omelette with muffin. Organic Green Salad , Mushroom , Avocado , Tomato , Sweet Purple Potato.
|Blueberry & Acai French Toast
|$18.00
Sweet bread , organic vanilla & whipped cream with blueberry compote & acai.
More about EbiNomi
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
EbiNomi
2310 Kuhio Avenue, Honolulu
|Popular items
|EbiKahuku (Ohana)
|$35.90
Ohana size garlic shrimp Kahuku style. Like those shrimps you get on the North shore, only larger, shell-less, and cooked "just right". Serves on a bed of white rice.
|Chicken Curry
|$15.95
Tender boneless chicken and vegetables in our special yellow curry sauce made of spices and seasoning from the famous Blue Elephant restaurant in Bangkok. Imported exclusively from Thailand for EbiNomi
|Bottled Water (reg)
|$1.95
Sure taste hell better than tap water!
More about IVC
IVC
2301 Kalakaua Ave. #214, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Wagyu Beef Loco Moco
|$19.75
|Haupia Moana Bowl
|Taro Bagel with Ube Cream Cheese, Vegan Haupia Cream
|$6.50
More about Duke's Waikiki
Duke's Waikiki
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu
|Popular items
|Keiki Cheeseburger
|$11.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese
|Coconut Shrimp
|$19.00
Lilikoi chili water, pickled cucumbers
|Duke's Cheeseburger
|$18.00
1/2 lb. angus, chuck, brisket and hanger blend, aged cheddar cheese, shredded iceberg, tomatoes, maui island dressing, brioche bun, fries
More about Noi Thai Cuisine
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noi Thai Cuisine
2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Spring Rolls
|$12.95
Fried spring rolls stuffed with succulent vegetables, served with our secret plum sauce.
|Pad Thai
|$20.95
Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.
|Crab Wontons
|$13.95
Crispy-fried wontons stuffed with a combination of crab, carrots, celery and cream cheese, served with Noi style plum sauce.
More about Honolulu Coffee
Honolulu Coffee
2365 Kalakaua Ave., HONOLULU
|Popular items
|THE HAWAIIAN ACAI BOWL
|$12.00
Acai, granola, banana, almond butter, macadamia nuts, coconut flakes
|HAWAIIAN LATTE
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
|HAWAIIAN LATTE ICED
|$6.50
Two shots of espresso, cold milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
More about Lulu’s Waikiki
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Lulu’s Waikiki
2586 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
More about Giovanni Pastrami
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Giovanni Pastrami
227 Lewers St., Honolulu