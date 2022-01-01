Waikiki restaurants you'll love

Waikiki restaurants
Toast

Waikiki's top cuisines

Must-try Waikiki restaurants

Moani Waikiki image

 

Moani Waikiki

2330 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
G Style Loco Moco$24.00
Smoked Meat Risotto, Bordelaise, Frites, Mushroom
Bao Burgers$15.00
Hoisin, Hot Mustard, Namasu
Crispy Calamari Fries$18.00
Calamansi Hawaiian Chili Aioli
More about Moani Waikiki
Tiki's Grill & Bar image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Tiki's Grill & Bar

2570 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.1 (14290 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Truffled Chilled Edamame$7.00
Whole shell edamame tossed with truffle oil, drizzled with kabayaki sauce and sprinkled with furikake. Served chilled.
Mai Tai$10.50
Light rum, a refreshing fruit juice mix of OJ, Lilikoi, and Pineapple, with a dark rum float
Huli Huli Chicken Plate$15.00
Grilled Huli Huli chicken served with Molokai sweet purple potato salad, Hapa rice & furikake, with kimchee and sunomono.
More about Tiki's Grill & Bar
Hula Grill Waikiki image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hula Grill Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (5335 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hula Pie$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream
Baja Fish Tacos$23.00
Choice of cajun grilled or beer battered, north shore corn & avocado relish, chipotle aioli, chips & salsa
Chef's Burger$21.00
Makaweli 100% grass fed ground beef, aged white cheddar, duroc bacon, lettuce, tomato, secret sauce, fries.
More about Hula Grill Waikiki
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

2255 Kalakaua Ave, HONOLULU

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
LATTE
Two shots of espresso with steamed milk
COLD BREW$5.50
Lokahi blend cold brewed for 20 hours
AMERICANO
Two shots of espresso with hot water
More about Honolulu Coffee
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

2255 Kalakaua Ave, HONOLULU

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
HAWAIIAN LATTE
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
CHAI LATTE
Our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk
AMERICANO
Two shots of espresso with hot water
More about Honolulu Coffee
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle image

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle

342 Seaside Ave., Honolulu

Avg 4.2 (3461 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Heavenly's Loco Moco$20.00
100% Local Beef , Local Egg , Ginger Soy Glaze , 10 Grain Rice with Green Beans , Broccolini Carrot , Lentil Beans & Organic Black Beans.
Local Egg Flat Omelette$18.00
3 Fluffy Local Egg Flat Omelette with muffin. Organic Green Salad , Mushroom , Avocado , Tomato , Sweet Purple Potato.
Blueberry & Acai French Toast$18.00
Sweet bread , organic vanilla & whipped cream with blueberry compote & acai.
More about HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
EbiNomi image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

EbiNomi

2310 Kuhio Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
EbiKahuku (Ohana)$35.90
Ohana size garlic shrimp Kahuku style. Like those shrimps you get on the North shore, only larger, shell-less, and cooked "just right". Serves on a bed of white rice.
Chicken Curry$15.95
Tender boneless chicken and vegetables in our special yellow curry sauce made of spices and seasoning from the famous Blue Elephant restaurant in Bangkok. Imported exclusively from Thailand for EbiNomi
Bottled Water (reg)$1.95
Sure taste hell better than tap water!
More about EbiNomi
IVC image

 

IVC

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #214, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wagyu Beef Loco Moco$19.75
Haupia Moana Bowl
Taro Bagel with Ube Cream Cheese, Vegan Haupia Cream$6.50
More about IVC
Duke's Waikiki image

 

Duke's Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Keiki Cheeseburger$11.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese
Coconut Shrimp$19.00
Lilikoi chili water, pickled cucumbers
Duke's Cheeseburger$18.00
1/2 lb. angus, chuck, brisket and hanger blend, aged cheddar cheese, shredded iceberg, tomatoes, maui island dressing, brioche bun, fries
More about Duke's Waikiki
Noi Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine

2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.3 (3278 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spring Rolls$12.95
Fried spring rolls stuffed with succulent vegetables, served with our secret plum sauce.
Pad Thai$20.95
Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.
Crab Wontons$13.95
Crispy-fried wontons stuffed with a combination of crab, carrots, celery and cream cheese, served with Noi style plum sauce.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

2365 Kalakaua Ave., HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
THE HAWAIIAN ACAI BOWL$12.00
Acai, granola, banana, almond butter, macadamia nuts, coconut flakes
HAWAIIAN LATTE
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
HAWAIIAN LATTE ICED$6.50
Two shots of espresso, cold milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
More about Honolulu Coffee
Lulu’s Waikiki image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lulu’s Waikiki

2586 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 3.8 (2474 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Lulu’s Waikiki
Le'ahi Bar and Grill image

 

Le'ahi Bar and Grill

2446 Koa Avenue, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Le'ahi Bar and Grill
IVWB - Royal Hawaiian image

 

IVWB - Royal Hawaiian

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about IVWB - Royal Hawaiian
Giovanni Pastrami image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Giovanni Pastrami

227 Lewers St., Honolulu

Avg 3.8 (3785 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Giovanni Pastrami
IVSI image

 

IVSI

2552 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about IVSI
Buho Cocina y Cantina image

FRENCH FRIES

Buho Cocina y Cantina

2250 Kalakaua Ave #525, Honolulu

Avg 4 (829 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Buho Cocina y Cantina
Kuhio Avenue Food Hall image

 

Kuhio Avenue Food Hall

2330 Kalakaua Ave. Suite #156, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Kuhio Avenue Food Hall

Map

