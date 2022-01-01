Waikiki bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Waikiki
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Tiki's Grill & Bar
2570 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
Popular items
Truffled Chilled Edamame
$7.00
Whole shell edamame tossed with truffle oil, drizzled with kabayaki sauce and sprinkled with furikake. Served chilled.
Mai Tai
$10.50
Light rum, a refreshing fruit juice mix of OJ, Lilikoi, and Pineapple, with a dark rum float
Huli Huli Chicken Plate
$15.00
Grilled Huli Huli chicken served with Molokai sweet purple potato salad, Hapa rice & furikake, with kimchee and sunomono.
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
342 Seaside Ave., Honolulu
Popular items
Heavenly's Loco Moco
$20.00
100% Local Beef , Local Egg , Ginger Soy Glaze , 10 Grain Rice with Green Beans , Broccolini Carrot , Lentil Beans & Organic Black Beans.
Local Egg Flat Omelette
$18.00
3 Fluffy Local Egg Flat Omelette with muffin. Organic Green Salad , Mushroom , Avocado , Tomato , Sweet Purple Potato.
Blueberry & Acai French Toast
$18.00
Sweet bread , organic vanilla & whipped cream with blueberry compote & acai.
Duke's Waikiki
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu
Popular items
Keiki Cheeseburger
$11.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese
Coconut Shrimp
$19.00
Lilikoi chili water, pickled cucumbers
Duke's Cheeseburger
$18.00
1/2 lb. angus, chuck, brisket and hanger blend, aged cheddar cheese, shredded iceberg, tomatoes, maui island dressing, brioche bun, fries
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Lulu’s Waikiki
2586 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Giovanni Pastrami
227 Lewers St., Honolulu