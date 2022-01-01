Waikiki bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Waikiki

Tiki's Grill & Bar image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Tiki's Grill & Bar

2570 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.1 (14290 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Truffled Chilled Edamame$7.00
Whole shell edamame tossed with truffle oil, drizzled with kabayaki sauce and sprinkled with furikake. Served chilled.
Mai Tai$10.50
Light rum, a refreshing fruit juice mix of OJ, Lilikoi, and Pineapple, with a dark rum float
Huli Huli Chicken Plate$15.00
Grilled Huli Huli chicken served with Molokai sweet purple potato salad, Hapa rice & furikake, with kimchee and sunomono.
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle image

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle

342 Seaside Ave., Honolulu

Avg 4.2 (3461 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Heavenly's Loco Moco$20.00
100% Local Beef , Local Egg , Ginger Soy Glaze , 10 Grain Rice with Green Beans , Broccolini Carrot , Lentil Beans & Organic Black Beans.
Local Egg Flat Omelette$18.00
3 Fluffy Local Egg Flat Omelette with muffin. Organic Green Salad , Mushroom , Avocado , Tomato , Sweet Purple Potato.
Blueberry & Acai French Toast$18.00
Sweet bread , organic vanilla & whipped cream with blueberry compote & acai.
Duke's Waikiki image

 

Duke's Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Keiki Cheeseburger$11.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese
Coconut Shrimp$19.00
Lilikoi chili water, pickled cucumbers
Duke's Cheeseburger$18.00
1/2 lb. angus, chuck, brisket and hanger blend, aged cheddar cheese, shredded iceberg, tomatoes, maui island dressing, brioche bun, fries
Lulu’s Waikiki image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lulu’s Waikiki

2586 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 3.8 (2474 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Le'ahi Bar and Grill image

 

Le'ahi Bar and Grill

2446 Koa Avenue, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
IVWB - Royal Hawaiian image

 

IVWB - Royal Hawaiian

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Giovanni Pastrami image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Giovanni Pastrami

227 Lewers St., Honolulu

Avg 3.8 (3785 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
IVSI image

 

IVSI

2552 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buho Cocina y Cantina image

FRENCH FRIES

Buho Cocina y Cantina

2250 Kalakaua Ave #525, Honolulu

Avg 4 (829 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
