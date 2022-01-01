Waikiki cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Waikiki
More about Honolulu Coffee
Honolulu Coffee
2255 Kalakaua Ave, HONOLULU
|Popular items
|LATTE
Two shots of espresso with steamed milk
|COLD BREW
|$5.50
Lokahi blend cold brewed for 20 hours
|AMERICANO
Two shots of espresso with hot water
More about Honolulu Coffee
Honolulu Coffee
2255 Kalakaua Ave, HONOLULU
|Popular items
|HAWAIIAN LATTE
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
|CHAI LATTE
Our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk
|AMERICANO
Two shots of espresso with hot water
More about Honolulu Coffee
Honolulu Coffee
2365 Kalakaua Ave., HONOLULU
|Popular items
|THE HAWAIIAN ACAI BOWL
|$12.00
Acai, granola, banana, almond butter, macadamia nuts, coconut flakes
|HAWAIIAN LATTE
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
|HAWAIIAN LATTE ICED
|$6.50
Two shots of espresso, cold milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup