Waikiki cafés you'll love

Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

2255 Kalakaua Ave, HONOLULU

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
LATTE
Two shots of espresso with steamed milk
COLD BREW$5.50
Lokahi blend cold brewed for 20 hours
AMERICANO
Two shots of espresso with hot water
More about Honolulu Coffee
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

2365 Kalakaua Ave., HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
THE HAWAIIAN ACAI BOWL$12.00
Acai, granola, banana, almond butter, macadamia nuts, coconut flakes
HAWAIIAN LATTE
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
HAWAIIAN LATTE ICED$6.50
Two shots of espresso, cold milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
More about Honolulu Coffee

