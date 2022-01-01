Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waikiki seafood restaurants you'll love

Waikiki restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Waikiki

Tiki's Grill & Bar image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Tiki's Grill & Bar

2570 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.1 (14290 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Coconut Shrimp$14.00
Crispy coconut-crusted shrimp served with a sweet and sour sauce on a bed of cabbage.
Huli Huli Chicken Plate$15.00
Grilled Huli Huli chicken served with Molokai sweet purple potato salad, Hapa rice & furikake, with kimchee and sunomono.
Blue Moon Bottle$7.50
A wheat beer brewed with Valencia orange peel for a subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma.
More about Tiki's Grill & Bar
Hula Grill Waikiki image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hula Grill Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (5335 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chef's Burger$21.00
Makaweli 100% grass fed ground beef, aged white cheddar, duroc bacon, lettuce, tomato, secret sauce, fries.
Baja Fish Tacos$23.00
Choice of cajun grilled or beer battered, north shore corn & avocado relish, chipotle aioli, chips & salsa
Kids Cheeseburger$11.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cooked medium, cheddar cheese, choice of fries, fruit or rice
More about Hula Grill Waikiki
Noi Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine

2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.3 (3278 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spring Rolls$13.95
Fried spring rolls stuffed with succulent vegetables, served with our secret plum sauce.
Drunken Noodles$21.95
Inspired by Thailand countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are mixed with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots and tomatoes.
Original Tom Kah$8.95
This soup features chicken, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, spring onions, cilantro and an enticing taste of galangal roots infused with coconut milk.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine

