Waikiki seafood restaurants you'll love
More about Tiki's Grill & Bar
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Tiki's Grill & Bar
2570 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Coconut Shrimp
|$14.00
Crispy coconut-crusted shrimp served with a sweet and sour sauce on a bed of cabbage.
|Huli Huli Chicken Plate
|$15.00
Grilled Huli Huli chicken served with Molokai sweet purple potato salad, Hapa rice & furikake, with kimchee and sunomono.
|Blue Moon Bottle
|$7.50
A wheat beer brewed with Valencia orange peel for a subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma.
More about Hula Grill Waikiki
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Hula Grill Waikiki
2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Chef's Burger
|$21.00
Makaweli 100% grass fed ground beef, aged white cheddar, duroc bacon, lettuce, tomato, secret sauce, fries.
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$23.00
Choice of cajun grilled or beer battered, north shore corn & avocado relish, chipotle aioli, chips & salsa
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$11.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cooked medium, cheddar cheese, choice of fries, fruit or rice
More about Noi Thai Cuisine
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noi Thai Cuisine
2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
|Popular items
|Spring Rolls
|$13.95
Fried spring rolls stuffed with succulent vegetables, served with our secret plum sauce.
|Drunken Noodles
|$21.95
Inspired by Thailand countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are mixed with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots and tomatoes.
|Original Tom Kah
|$8.95
This soup features chicken, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, spring onions, cilantro and an enticing taste of galangal roots infused with coconut milk.