Avocado toast in Waikiki

IVWB - Royal Hawaiian

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
(+V) Avocado Toast$13.95
A perfect snack! A slice of toast with no sides.
Avocado, vegan garlic aioli, chili pepper flakes, arugula, house-made pickled onion, and sesame on cranberry-walnut bread.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hula Grill Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (5335 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$14.50
Locally baked multigrain bread, avocado, charred tomato, red onion, poached egg, meyer lemon vinaigrette
Bacon Avocado Toast$17.00
Locally baked multigrain bread, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, charred tomato, red onion, poached egg, meyer lemon vinaigrette
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle

342 Seaside Ave., Honolulu

Avg 4.2 (3461 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$16.00
Homemade guacamole , feta cheese , organic hummus , avocado , multi grain bread with homemade lentil beans soup.
IVC

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #214, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
