Avocado toast in Waikiki
Waikiki restaurants that serve avocado toast
IVWB - Royal Hawaiian
2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215, Honolulu
|(+V) Avocado Toast
|$13.95
A perfect snack! A slice of toast with no sides.
Avocado, vegan garlic aioli, chili pepper flakes, arugula, house-made pickled onion, and sesame on cranberry-walnut bread.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Hula Grill Waikiki
2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu
|Avocado Toast
|$14.50
Locally baked multigrain bread, avocado, charred tomato, red onion, poached egg, meyer lemon vinaigrette
|Bacon Avocado Toast
|$17.00
Locally baked multigrain bread, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, charred tomato, red onion, poached egg, meyer lemon vinaigrette
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
342 Seaside Ave., Honolulu
|Avocado Toast
|$16.00
Homemade guacamole , feta cheese , organic hummus , avocado , multi grain bread with homemade lentil beans soup.