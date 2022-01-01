Burritos in Waikiki

Go
Waikiki restaurants
Toast

Waikiki restaurants that serve burritos

Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

2255 Kalakaua Ave, HONOLULU

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
BREAKFAST BURRITO$10.00
More about Honolulu Coffee
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

2255 Kalakaua Ave, HONOLULU

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
BREAKFAST BURRITO$10.00
More about Honolulu Coffee
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee

2365 Kalakaua Ave., HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
BREAKFAST BURRITO$10.00
More about Honolulu Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in Waikiki

Pies

Cheeseburgers

Chai Lattes

Tacos

Curry

Scallops

Acai Smoothies

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Waikiki to explore

Ala Moana

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Kaka'ako

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Kaimuki

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston