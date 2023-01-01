Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coconut curry in Waikiki

Waikiki restaurants
Toast

Waikiki restaurants that serve coconut curry

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle

342 Seaside Ave., Honolulu

Avg 4.2 (3461 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Organic Coconut Green Curry (Shrimp)$19.00
Organic Green curry paste, organic coconut milk with green paste. serving with vegetable.
More about HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai - Honolulu

2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.3 (3278 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Curry Noodle Soup$22.95
The most famous Northern Thai dish, combines crispy and soft egg noodles, lime, pickled green mustard, sliced red onions and chicken thigh in a thin flavorful yellow curry.
Coconut Panang Curry$21.95
Pa-Nang curry pan-fried for a more concentrated flavor and aroma in coconut milk, bell peppers, basil and your choice of chicken, pork or tofu.
More about Noi Thai - Honolulu

