Cookies in Waikiki

Waikiki restaurants
Waikiki restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Island Vintage Coffee

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #214, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ube Cheesecake Cookie$5.95
Matcha Strawberry Cookie$4.95
More about Island Vintage Coffee
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee at Moana Surfrider

2365 Kalakaua Ave., HONOLULU

No reviews yet
Takeout
MAC NUT COOKIE$4.25
More about Honolulu Coffee at Moana Surfrider

