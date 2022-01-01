Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Waikiki
/
Honolulu
/
Waikiki
/
Cookies
Waikiki restaurants that serve cookies
Island Vintage Coffee
2301 Kalakaua Ave. #214, Honolulu
No reviews yet
Ube Cheesecake Cookie
$5.95
Matcha Strawberry Cookie
$4.95
More about Island Vintage Coffee
Honolulu Coffee at Moana Surfrider
2365 Kalakaua Ave., HONOLULU
No reviews yet
MAC NUT COOKIE
$4.25
More about Honolulu Coffee at Moana Surfrider
Browse other tasty dishes in Waikiki
Cheeseburgers
Prime Ribs
Shrimp Rolls
Pork Belly
Pies
Fish Tacos
Kale Caesar Salad
French Fries
More near Waikiki to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Ala Moana
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Kaka'ako
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Kaimuki
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kahului
No reviews yet
Kapaa
No reviews yet
Hilo
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Ukiah
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(592 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(53 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1524 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(218 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(267 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(281 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston