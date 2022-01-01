Crispy chicken in Waikiki

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Duke's Waikiki image

 

Duke's Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken BLT$18.50
All natural chicken, panko crust, applewood smoked bacon, onions, ranch, brioche bun, chips
More about Duke's Waikiki
Noi Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine

2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.3 (3278 reviews)
Takeout
L Crispy Garlic Chicken$16.95
Crispy Garlic Chicken$24.95
Our house specialty. Lightly battered and fried boneless chicken pieces, stir-fried in a sweet, garlic-infused sauce topped with crispy fried basil leaves and red bell peppers.
Kid Crispy Garlic Chicken$13.95
More about Noi Thai Cuisine

