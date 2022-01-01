Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Waikiki

Go
Waikiki restaurants
Toast

Waikiki restaurants that serve egg benedict

IVWB - Royal Hawaiian image

 

IVWB - Royal Hawaiian

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$18.95
Smoked ham, asparagus, hollandaise, crispy potato, and brioche. Served with salad and papaya.
More about IVWB - Royal Hawaiian
Hula Grill Waikiki image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hula Grill Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (5335 reviews)
Takeout
Crab & Spinach Eggs Benedict$23.00
2 local poached eggs, toasted steamed bao buns, butter poached lump crab, spinach, jade pesto hollandaise
More about Hula Grill Waikiki
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle

342 Seaside Ave., Honolulu

Avg 4.2 (3461 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Egg Benedict$20.00
Homemade Hollandaise sauce with lilikoi butter , poached local egg served with sweet purple potato & fresh kale salad with grilled pork belly.
Tomato & Avocdo Egg Benedict$20.00
Homemade Hollandaise sauce with lilikoi butter , poached local egg served with sweet purple potato & fresh kale salad with tomato , asparagus and avocado.
Salmon & Spinach Egg Benedict$21.00
Homemade Hollandaise sauce with lilikoi butter , poached local egg served with sweet purple potato & fresh kale salad with grilled salmon and spinach.
More about HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
IVC image

 

IVC

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #214, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$17.95
Smoked ham, asparagus, hollandaise, crispy potato, and brioche. Served with salad and papaya.
More about IVC

Browse other tasty dishes in Waikiki

Chicken Salad

Shrimp Salad

Cake

Croissants

Paninis

Curry

Caesar Salad

Chai Lattes

Map

More near Waikiki to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ala Moana

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Kaka'ako

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Kaimuki

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston