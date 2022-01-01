Egg benedict in Waikiki
Waikiki restaurants that serve egg benedict
More about IVWB - Royal Hawaiian
IVWB - Royal Hawaiian
2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215, Honolulu
|Eggs Benedict
|$18.95
Smoked ham, asparagus, hollandaise, crispy potato, and brioche. Served with salad and papaya.
More about Hula Grill Waikiki
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Hula Grill Waikiki
2335 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu
|Crab & Spinach Eggs Benedict
|$23.00
2 local poached eggs, toasted steamed bao buns, butter poached lump crab, spinach, jade pesto hollandaise
More about HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
342 Seaside Ave., Honolulu
|Pork Belly Egg Benedict
|$20.00
Homemade Hollandaise sauce with lilikoi butter , poached local egg served with sweet purple potato & fresh kale salad with grilled pork belly.
|Tomato & Avocdo Egg Benedict
|$20.00
Homemade Hollandaise sauce with lilikoi butter , poached local egg served with sweet purple potato & fresh kale salad with tomato , asparagus and avocado.
|Salmon & Spinach Egg Benedict
|$21.00
Homemade Hollandaise sauce with lilikoi butter , poached local egg served with sweet purple potato & fresh kale salad with grilled salmon and spinach.