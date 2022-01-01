French toast in Waikiki

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle

342 Seaside Ave., Honolulu

Avg 4.2 (3461 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Berry French Toast$18.00
Sweet bread , organic vanilla & whipped cream with banana , strawberry & blueberry.
Hawaiian Fruit French Toast$18.00
Sweet bread , organic vanilla & whipped cream with banana, papaya & pineapple.
Blueberry & Acai French Toast$18.00
Sweet bread , organic vanilla & whipped cream with blueberry compote & acai.
More about HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

EbiNomi - Waikiki

2310 Kuhio Avenue, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nomi Nomi (French Toasts - full order)$14.95
French toast Ebinomi style (full order)
4 slices of bread with fillings
SemiNomi (French Toast - half order)$7.95
French toast Ebinomi style (half order)
2 slices of bread with fillings
More about EbiNomi - Waikiki

