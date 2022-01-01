French toast in Waikiki
Waikiki restaurants that serve french toast
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
342 Seaside Ave., Honolulu
|Mixed Berry French Toast
|$18.00
Sweet bread , organic vanilla & whipped cream with banana , strawberry & blueberry.
|Hawaiian Fruit French Toast
|$18.00
Sweet bread , organic vanilla & whipped cream with banana, papaya & pineapple.
|Blueberry & Acai French Toast
|$18.00
Sweet bread , organic vanilla & whipped cream with blueberry compote & acai.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
EbiNomi - Waikiki
2310 Kuhio Avenue, Honolulu
|Nomi Nomi (French Toasts - full order)
|$14.95
French toast Ebinomi style (full order)
4 slices of bread with fillings
|SemiNomi (French Toast - half order)
|$7.95
French toast Ebinomi style (half order)
2 slices of bread with fillings