Fried rice in Waikiki

IVWB - Royal Hawaiian image

 

IVWB - Royal Hawaiian - Island Vintage Wine Bar

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchee Fried Rice$19.95
House-made Kim Chee with house smoked pork belly, over easy Waimanalo egg, sprouted five grain rice, cucumber, avocado, microgreens.
More about IVWB - Royal Hawaiian - Island Vintage Wine Bar
Duke's Waikiki image

 

Duke's Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Local Boy Fried Rice$15.00
Duroc bacon, portuguese sausage, topped with two fried eggs
More about Duke's Waikiki
Noi Thai Cuisine image

 

Noi Thai - Honolulu

2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
L Salmon Garlic Fried Rice$17.95
Fried Rice$20.95
Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, tomatoes and onions. Our Thai fried rice get its unique flavor from homemade secret sauce.
Crab Fried Rice$28.95
A generous portion of succulent crab meat stir-fried with jasmine rice, egg, onions and tomatoes.
More about Noi Thai - Honolulu

