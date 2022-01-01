Fried rice in Waikiki
Waikiki restaurants that serve fried rice
More about IVWB - Royal Hawaiian - Island Vintage Wine Bar
IVWB - Royal Hawaiian - Island Vintage Wine Bar
2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215, Honolulu
|Kimchee Fried Rice
|$19.95
House-made Kim Chee with house smoked pork belly, over easy Waimanalo egg, sprouted five grain rice, cucumber, avocado, microgreens.
More about Duke's Waikiki
Duke's Waikiki
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu
|Local Boy Fried Rice
|$15.00
Duroc bacon, portuguese sausage, topped with two fried eggs
More about Noi Thai - Honolulu
Noi Thai - Honolulu
2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
|L Salmon Garlic Fried Rice
|$17.95
|Fried Rice
|$20.95
Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, tomatoes and onions. Our Thai fried rice get its unique flavor from homemade secret sauce.
|Crab Fried Rice
|$28.95
A generous portion of succulent crab meat stir-fried with jasmine rice, egg, onions and tomatoes.