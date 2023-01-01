Kale salad in Waikiki
Waikiki restaurants that serve kale salad
More about IVWB - Royal Hawaiian - Island Vintage Wine Bar
IVWB - Royal Hawaiian - Island Vintage Wine Bar
2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215, Honolulu
|Kale Caesar Salad with Island Fish
|$23.95
Local fish, kale, tomato, microgreens, Parmesan, almonds, and house-made Caesar dressing. Served with garlic bread.
|(VG) Burrata and Kale Salad
|$24.95
Kale, mint, strawberry, grapes, nuts, burrata, orange-yuzu marmalade, balsamic dressing, and toast.