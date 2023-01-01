Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Waikiki

Go
Waikiki restaurants
Toast

Waikiki restaurants that serve kale salad

IVWB - Royal Hawaiian image

 

IVWB - Royal Hawaiian - Island Vintage Wine Bar

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Caesar Salad with Island Fish$23.95
Local fish, kale, tomato, microgreens, Parmesan, almonds, and house-made Caesar dressing. Served with garlic bread.
(VG) Burrata and Kale Salad$24.95
Kale, mint, strawberry, grapes, nuts, burrata, orange-yuzu marmalade, balsamic dressing, and toast.
More about IVWB - Royal Hawaiian - Island Vintage Wine Bar
Item pic

 

Duke's Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116, honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale & Romaine Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, kale, parmesan, garlic foccacia croutons, lemon-anchovy dressing
More about Duke's Waikiki

Map

Map

