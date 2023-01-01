Honor Brewing Company - Loudoun
Open today 11:30 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
42604 Trade West Drive, Sterling VA 20166
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Solace Brewing Company - 42615 Trade W Dr
No Reviews
42615 Trade W Dr Sterling, VA 20166
View restaurant
C & E Southern Bites Restaurant Inc - 23520 Overland Drive STE 124
No Reviews
23520 Overland Drive STE 124 Sterling, VA 20166
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sterling
The Dons' Wood Fired Pizza - Cascades Marketplace
4.6 • 545
21018 Southbank St Sterling, VA 20165
View restaurant