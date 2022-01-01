Go
Toast

Hooch and Hive

Adam Poilsei, Executive Chef of Ocean Prime, designed a brilliant menu of creative and delicious snacks. Think bar food, but turned up to 11. Everything is a little bit better than you expect it to be; dry aged burger sliders, confit chicken wings, hand cut fries, and plenty of vegetarian option. Quality Ingredients prepared fresh daily.

FRENCH FRIES

1001 W CASS STREET • $$

Avg 4 (55 reviews)

Popular Items

Fountainhead Cola$2.00
4 Hive Wings$7.00
Confit Chicken Wings, Honey Bourbon Glaze, Pickled Celery, Blue Cheese
Cheese Curds$7.50
Tempura Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Curds, "Fancy Sauce"
Duck & Waffle$8.00
Pulled Duck Confit, Cheddar Cheese Waffle, Pineapple Chutney, Jalapeno, Pickled Onion Cilantro.
Handcut Fries$4.00
Handcut Idaho Potatoes, Salt & Pepper Toss, Housemade Catsup
Fried Green Tomato$5.50
Panko-Battered Green Tomato, Pimento Cheese, Pepper Jam, Baby Arugula
Chik'n$5.50
Free-Range Chicken Thigh, Sriracha Honey, Shredded Romaine, House Made Pickle
Fountainhead Lemon Lime$2.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1001 W CASS STREET

Tampa FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Butter Burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Maestro's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Straz-Retail/Valet

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hungry Greek

No reviews yet

Fresh, Healthy, Greek!
Authentic Greek Kitchen, with fast casual delicious homemade meals.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston