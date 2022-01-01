Hooch and Hive
Adam Poilsei, Executive Chef of Ocean Prime, designed a brilliant menu of creative and delicious snacks. Think bar food, but turned up to 11. Everything is a little bit better than you expect it to be; dry aged burger sliders, confit chicken wings, hand cut fries, and plenty of vegetarian option. Quality Ingredients prepared fresh daily.

1001 W CASS STREET • $$
1001 W CASS STREET
Tampa FL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
