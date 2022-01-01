Hood River restaurants you'll love

Hood River restaurants
Toast
  Hood River

Must-try Hood River restaurants

Twin Peaks Drive In image

 

Twin Peaks Drive In

1734 Tucker Road, Hood River

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Milkshake
Classic Soft Serve Shakes, 12 or so flavors....
Twin Peaks Fry Sauce$0.25
Twin Peaks special blend. (Yep its a secret).
Regular Burger$5.75
The classic quick serve burger. >> Includes: lettuce, pickles & Twin Peaks Burger Sauce <<
More about Twin Peaks Drive In
Kickstand Coffee & Kitchen image

 

Kickstand Coffee & Kitchen

1235 State St. #100, Hood River

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kale & Farro Salad$15.50
Kale & Farro Salad Humboldt fog goat cheese, baby kale, chopped dates, toasted farro & preserved lemon vinaigrette (PB)
Gorge Burger$15.00
Cheddar cheese, bacon, our pickles, portland mustard, pickled onions, greens, house-made brioche & fries
*we think our burgers are best cooked medium, if you prefer it well done, please select ‘well’ below*
Crispy Cauliflower$10.00
Hazelnut Romesco, dates, herb salad
*contains dairy, gluten, nuts*
More about Kickstand Coffee & Kitchen
White Buffalo Wine Bar & Bistro image

TAPAS

White Buffalo Wine Bar & Bistro

4040 Westcliff Dr, Hood River

Avg 4.3 (201 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brown Butter Ravioli$15.00
Artisan, seasonal, Northwest ravioli. Served with brown butter, Parmesan cheese and our bread. Check the current Ravioli options.
Grown Up Grilled Cheese$14.00
It doesn't get much better than this! Between two slices of our homemade bread is our caramelized onion bacon jam with Provolone and Gorgonzola cheese. Served with chips.
Sizzle Shrimp$14.00
Pan seared lightly seasoned jumbo shrimp. Served over jasmine rice with sweet chili citrus butter.
More about White Buffalo Wine Bar & Bistro
Romuls West image

 

Romuls West

315 Oak Street, Hood River

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large ceasar$12.95
Carbonara$21.95
Manicotti$21.95
More about Romuls West
pFriem Family Brewers image

FRENCH FRIES

pFriem Family Brewers

707 Portway Ave, Suite 101, Hood River

Avg 4.3 (2065 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hand-Cut Fries$6.00
Hand cut Idaho potato fries. house aioli
(Vegetarian)
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.00
Cheddar & Swiss cream sauce. No side.
Kale Salad$15.00
Kale, delicata squash, pepitas, dukkah, cotija, miso-tahini dressing.
More about pFriem Family Brewers
Banner pic

 

Solstice Wood Fire Cafe

501 Portway Ave, Hood River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Solstice Wood Fire Cafe
Bette's Place image

 

Bette's Place

416 Oak Street, Hood River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Bette's Place
Pesco image

 

PESCO

108 OR Highway 35, Hood River

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about PESCO
Restaurant banner

 

Z

1734 TUCKER ROAD, HOOD RIVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Z
Restaurant banner

 

Solstice Wood Fire Pizza - Food Truck #1 Hood River Heights

501 Portway ave, Hood River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Solstice Wood Fire Pizza - Food Truck #1 Hood River Heights
Restaurant banner

 

Solstice Wood Fire Pizza - Food Truck #2

501 Portway Ave, Hood river

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Solstice Wood Fire Pizza - Food Truck #2

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hood River

Kale Salad

