Hood River restaurants you'll love

Twin Peaks Drive In
1734 Tucker Road, Hood River
|Popular items
|Milkshake
Classic Soft Serve Shakes, 12 or so flavors....
|Twin Peaks Fry Sauce
|$0.25
Twin Peaks special blend. (Yep its a secret).
|Regular Burger
|$5.75
The classic quick serve burger. >> Includes: lettuce, pickles & Twin Peaks Burger Sauce <<
Kickstand Coffee & Kitchen
1235 State St. #100, Hood River
|Popular items
|Kale & Farro Salad
|$15.50
Kale & Farro Salad Humboldt fog goat cheese, baby kale, chopped dates, toasted farro & preserved lemon vinaigrette (PB)
|Gorge Burger
|$15.00
Cheddar cheese, bacon, our pickles, portland mustard, pickled onions, greens, house-made brioche & fries
*we think our burgers are best cooked medium, if you prefer it well done, please select ‘well’ below*
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$10.00
Hazelnut Romesco, dates, herb salad
*contains dairy, gluten, nuts*
TAPAS
White Buffalo Wine Bar & Bistro
4040 Westcliff Dr, Hood River
|Popular items
|Brown Butter Ravioli
|$15.00
Artisan, seasonal, Northwest ravioli. Served with brown butter, Parmesan cheese and our bread. Check the current Ravioli options.
|Grown Up Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
It doesn't get much better than this! Between two slices of our homemade bread is our caramelized onion bacon jam with Provolone and Gorgonzola cheese. Served with chips.
|Sizzle Shrimp
|$14.00
Pan seared lightly seasoned jumbo shrimp. Served over jasmine rice with sweet chili citrus butter.
Romuls West
315 Oak Street, Hood River
|Popular items
|Large ceasar
|$12.95
|Carbonara
|$21.95
|Manicotti
|$21.95
FRENCH FRIES
pFriem Family Brewers
707 Portway Ave, Suite 101, Hood River
|Popular items
|Hand-Cut Fries
|$6.00
Hand cut Idaho potato fries. house aioli
(Vegetarian)
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
Cheddar & Swiss cream sauce. No side.
|Kale Salad
|$15.00
Kale, delicata squash, pepitas, dukkah, cotija, miso-tahini dressing.
Solstice Wood Fire Cafe
501 Portway Ave, Hood River
Bette's Place
416 Oak Street, Hood River
PESCO
108 OR Highway 35, Hood River
Z
1734 TUCKER ROAD, HOOD RIVER
Solstice Wood Fire Pizza - Food Truck #1 Hood River Heights
501 Portway ave, Hood River
Solstice Wood Fire Pizza - Food Truck #2
501 Portway Ave, Hood river