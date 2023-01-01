Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Hood River

Hood River restaurants
Hood River restaurants that serve curry

pFriem Family Brewers

707 Portway Ave, Suite 101, Hood River

Avg 4.3 (2065 reviews)
Takeout
Lamb Curry$17.00
Oregon lamb, apples, golden raisins, Yukon potatoes, fresh herbs, 1/2 seeded demi baguette
(Dairy free, Gluten free without bread)
Kickstand Coffee & Kitchen

1235 State St. #100, Hood River

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curried Paneer Bowl (VEG)$20.00
Paneer cheese, tomato curry, red lentil dahl, crispy chickpeas, fresh cilantro, serrano peppers, pickled red onion, grilled naan bread
Pork Belly Curry$18.00
Crispy pork belly confit, tomato curry, red lentil dahl, crispy chickpeas, fresh cilantro, serrano peppers, pickled red onion & grilled naan bread
