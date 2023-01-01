Curry in Hood River
Hood River restaurants that serve curry
pFriem Family Brewers
707 Portway Ave, Suite 101, Hood River
|Lamb Curry
|$17.00
Oregon lamb, apples, golden raisins, Yukon potatoes, fresh herbs, 1/2 seeded demi baguette
(Dairy free, Gluten free without bread)
Kickstand Coffee & Kitchen
1235 State St. #100, Hood River
|Curried Paneer Bowl (VEG)
|$20.00
Paneer cheese, tomato curry, red lentil dahl, crispy chickpeas, fresh cilantro, serrano peppers, pickled red onion, grilled naan bread
|Pork Belly Curry
|$18.00
Crispy pork belly confit, tomato curry, red lentil dahl, crispy chickpeas, fresh cilantro, serrano peppers, pickled red onion & grilled naan bread