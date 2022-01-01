Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Hood River

Hood River restaurants
Toast

Hood River restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

 

Solstice Wood Fire Waterfront Cafe

501 Portway Ave, Hood River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac & Cheese$15.00
Blend of Tillamook cheddar, gruyere, penne pasta & toasted breadcrumbs, served with focaccia bread.
Kid's Mac 'n' Cheese$7.75
A mini version of our signature Mac 'n' Cheese with Tillamook cheddar, gruyere & penne pasta.
More about Solstice Wood Fire Waterfront Cafe
Romuls West image

 

Romuls West

315 Oak Street, Hood River

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mac and Cheese$10.95
Large Mac And Cheese$20.95
More about Romuls West
pFriem Family Brewers image

FRENCH FRIES

pFriem Family Brewers

707 Portway Ave, Suite 101, Hood River

Avg 4.3 (2065 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Mac & Cheese$14.00
Creamy nutritional yeast sauce, gemelli pasta, herbs, and breadcrumbs
(Vegan)
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.00
Cheddar & Swiss cream sauce. No side.
Mac & Cheese$14.00
Gemelli pasta, creamy cheddar and Pilsner sauce, garlic breadcrumbs, fresh herbs
(Vegetarian)
More about pFriem Family Brewers

