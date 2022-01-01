Mac and cheese in Hood River
Hood River restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Solstice Wood Fire Waterfront Cafe
501 Portway Ave, Hood River
|Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Blend of Tillamook cheddar, gruyere, penne pasta & toasted breadcrumbs, served with focaccia bread.
|Kid's Mac 'n' Cheese
|$7.75
A mini version of our signature Mac 'n' Cheese with Tillamook cheddar, gruyere & penne pasta.
Romuls West
315 Oak Street, Hood River
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$10.95
|Large Mac And Cheese
|$20.95
pFriem Family Brewers
707 Portway Ave, Suite 101, Hood River
|Vegan Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Creamy nutritional yeast sauce, gemelli pasta, herbs, and breadcrumbs
(Vegan)
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
Cheddar & Swiss cream sauce. No side.
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Gemelli pasta, creamy cheddar and Pilsner sauce, garlic breadcrumbs, fresh herbs
(Vegetarian)