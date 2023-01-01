Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Hood River

Go
Hood River restaurants
Toast

Hood River restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Mount Hood BBQ

1301 Belmont Avenue, Hood River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Frito Pie$12.00
Fritos, BBQ Bean, Mac & Cheese, Choice of Meat, BBQ Sauce
More about Mount Hood BBQ
Item pic

 

Solstice Wood Fire Waterfront Cafe

501 Portway Ave, Hood River

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seasonal Hand Pie$9.00
House-made puff pastry & local fruit, served w/ a scoop of house-made vanilla ice cream.
Key Lime Pie$8.00
Tangy lime custard made with sweetened condensed milk, fresh whipped cream & toasted coconut.
More about Solstice Wood Fire Waterfront Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Hood River

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Chili

Curry

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Pear Salad

Map

More near Hood River to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (370 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Camas

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Government Camp

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (370 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (227 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (812 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston