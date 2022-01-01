Go
Hoof & Barrel

Thank you for supporting local small restaurants! Enjoy!

HAMBURGERS

122 Congress Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (802 reviews)

Popular Items

Constrictors$12.00
Bacon wrapped seasoned jumbo shrimp with house cocktail sauce & spicy ranch
Single Wing Dings$10.00
(10) Jumbo buffalo wings, w/ carrots and celery, & choice of ranch or blue cheese Sauces- Mild, Maple BBQ, Carribean Jerk, Lemon Pepper, Kansas City Dry Rub, Grated Parmesan, Korean BBQ, HB Sauce, Hind Stingin', Hot, Hoof Burnin
Bread Board$10.00
Bavarian pretzels, sliced bread, queso, pimento cheese
Build Your Own Burger$9.00
The sky is the limit. You choose everything and build your own masterpiece.
Chicken Fingers$10.00
Boneless breaded crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce
Kids Fried Chicken Fingers$6.00
Just the right amount of chicken tenders for the calf of the herd. Served with one side and a drink.
Grilled Cheese$6.00
Melt in your mouth cheese on Texas toast. Served with one side and a drink.
Cheeseburger$6.00
Junior cheeseburger sized to fit the calf of the herd. Served with one side and a drink.
Not-Yo Philly Choice$10.00
Marinated chicken breast or shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, grilled green peppers, queso. Served with your choice of (1) side.
Chops O Pork$15.00
Prime 11 oz marinated, bone-in chargrilled pork chop. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

122 Congress Street

York SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
