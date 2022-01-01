Hook and Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar
Come in and enjoy!
353 s rock rd
Location
353 s rock rd
wichita KS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Knolla's Pizza
Come in and enjoy! Knolla's has a family friendly atmosphere. We have a game room for kids. We pride ourselves on Excellent product and service.
Edgemoor
Legendary Sandwiches - Almond Smoked Chicken - Hand Breaded Tenders
Gambino's Pizza
You're Gonna Love It!
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
Come in and enjoy!