Coco Locos

Whiskey's Saloon

WHERE LOCALS MATTER!! Great locals bar with awesome bartenders and daily specials!

HH MONDAY THRU FRIDAY 5PM -7PM

LIVE MUSIC EVERY WEEKEND NO COVER!

Great bartenders, reasonable prices, and an all around great atmosphere make Whiskeys Saloon & Package an exciting new locals Hott spot, and the vacationers "bar away from home." We're open 7am-4am daily! Feel free to call for info on weekly events. (850)234-6770 A lil of everything for everyone!! Jukebox, pool tables, dart boards and your favorite bartenders from ALL OVER THE BEACH!!

SUNDAYS~$3 MIMOSAS/$8 BLOODY MARY PITCHERS 7AM-2PM

JAM SESSION 4PM-7AM & KARAOKE W/HANK 10PM-2AM

TUESDAYS~BAR WARS VALID I.D. & CHECK STUB REQUIRED

WEDNESDAYS~KARAOKE W/HANK 10PM-2AM

THURSDAYS~BIKE NITE!! AWESOME SPECIALS!! LIVE MUSIC W/JAY & BRUCE

EVERY FRIDAY & SATURDAY LIVE MUSIC NO COVER!!

