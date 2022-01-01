Go
Toast

Hook & Lime

Casual dining with a chef-driven menu of tacos, tortas, and small plates specializing in Mexican seafood. Our bar offerings include Tequila-centric craft cocktails, tequila flights, margaritas, and beer.

735 N. 14th St.,

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Beer Battered Cod$4.50
Birria Tacos (3) and Consome$13.25
Messy & Magical. Tortillas dipped in a deliciously spiced broth then filled with slow roasted beef and cheese while they sizzle on the griddle. Served with broth for dipping.
Chile & Beer Braised Chicken$4.25
Pork Carnitas$4.25
Crispy Sweet Potato$4.00
Overnight Brisket$5.15
Guacamole & Chips$9.00
Fresh. Handmade. No tomatoes (who does that?)
Beans & Rice$2.50
Empanadas$10.25
Masa pockets, fried golden brown, stuffed your choice of Shrimp & Queso or Impossible Burger, Potato and Onion (vegan).
Chile-Grilled Shrimp$4.75
See full menu

Location

735 N. 14th St.,

Omaha NE

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Session Room

No reviews yet

Bar & Grill Open for Dine-In or Take Out.
Big City Atmosphere, Friendly Service, Craft Beers and Great Food.

Blatt Beer & Table

No reviews yet

Founded in 2012 in honor of Johnny Rosenblatt Stadium, this original Blatt Beer & Table location is steps away from TD Ameritrade Park, and a short jaunt from CenturyLink Center in Omaha’s North Downtown neighborhood. We invite you to gather around our table for a bite and drink before and after the game or show. We are also open for lunch, Happy Hour and dinner 7 days a week. This location’s signature Rooftop Beer Garden allows our patrons the best views of Omaha’s downtown skyline. June is our favorite time of year, when we reunite with fans and friends from around the country as Omaha plays host to the College World Series.

Burger Theory - Downtown Omaha

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

River City Star and The Dam Grill & Bar

No reviews yet

FUN! on Omaha's Riverfront!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston