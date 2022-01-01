Hook Fish & Chicken

Go
Hook Fish and Chicken is the best place in West Palm Beach where you can casually dine in a fun, clean environment with an outstanding affordable menu. We promise fresh food, made to order daily with exceptional service.
This Hook location is owned and operated by the Yapp Family. Our mission is to prepare and serve our food with love and provide friendly service to our customers.

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

955 sansburys way • $

Avg 4.5 (959 reviews)

Popular Items

Slushy
3 Wing Dinner$5.99
10 Flavored Wings$9.99
6 Wing Dinner$10.49
Shrimp Dinner
10 Wing Dinner$14.49
Chicken Tenders
4 Wing Dinner$7.99
#1 Choice of Fish, 3 Wings or 10 Shrimp$13.99
Your choice of Fish, 10 Shrimp OR 3 Wings. Served with your choice of side and a canned soda.
*ONLY ONE CHOICE OF FISH ALLOWED
10 Shrimp (Shrimp Only, No Side)$6.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

955 sansburys way

West palm beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
