Hook Fish & Chicken

Hook Fish and Chicken is the best place in West Palm Beach where you can casually dine in a fun, clean environment with an outstanding affordable menu. We promise fresh food, made to order daily with exceptional service.

This Hook location is owned and operated by the Yapp Family. Our mission is to prepare and serve our food with love and provide friendly service to our customers.



FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

955 sansburys way • $