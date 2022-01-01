Go
Toast

Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar

Eat, Drink and Make a Friend!

4114 7th street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kid Chicken Finger$7.00
two hand breaded jumbo chicken tenders served with honey mustard; and choice of one side and drink
Coastal Cobb Salad$18.00
mixed greens, shrimp, chicken, bacon, avocado, egg, cheese and cherry tomatoes and your choice of dressing
North Beach Burger$16.00
1/2lb burger topped with Swiss, cheddar, bacon, fried pickles, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and spicy mayo on a toasted bun or lettuce wrap; served with fries
Hook & Vine Burger$16.00
1/2lb burger topped with applewood smoked bacon, havarti cheese, bacon bourbon jam, bbq sauce, and jalapenos on a toasted bun or lettuce wrap; served with fries
Kickin' Tempura Shrimp$15.00
lightly battered shrimp tossed in our tangy spicy aioli topped with pepperoncini on a bed of arugula
Deviled Eggs - Blt$6.00
mixed and topped with bacon and tomato on a bed of arugula
Wings$15.00
Bringing them back for football season: eight jumbo wings (naked/ no breading) tossed in your choice of buffalo, old bay, BBQ, lemon pepper or our Hook sauce
Crispy Capt. Hook Chicken Sandwich$14.00
fried chicken breast tossed in our signature hook & vine sauce served with tomato and lettuce on toasted brioche bun; served with fries and side of ranch
Beignets$9.00
Delicious - topped with powder sugar; served with choice of Chocolate or Raspberry sauce on the side; or no sauce
Vegan Cauliflower Bites$9.00
bite size cauliflower breaded, fried, and tossed in house made spicy sweet chili sauce
See full menu

Location

4114 7th street

North Beach MD

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vaughan Cheese

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Traders Seafood Steak & Ale

No reviews yet

Thank you for your Business,
Please come again!

Chesapeake Market & Deli

No reviews yet

Fast, Casual, Friendly
Serving all the freshest flavors of the Bay!

Pinky's Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston