Hook'd Pier Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
16201 C Front Beach Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
16201 C Front Beach Rd
Panama City Beach FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Come in and enjoy!
Coco Locos
Come in and enjoy!
Great White Pizza
Come in and enjoy a family friendly atmosphere with the best pizza on the beach where we are fire roasted and beach toasted!
Whiskey's Saloon
WHERE LOCALS MATTER!! Great locals bar with awesome bartenders and daily specials!
HH MONDAY THRU FRIDAY 5PM -7PM
LIVE MUSIC EVERY WEEKEND NO COVER!
Great bartenders, reasonable prices, and an all around great atmosphere make Whiskeys Saloon & Package an exciting new locals Hott spot, and the vacationers "bar away from home." We're open 7am-4am daily! Feel free to call for info on weekly events. (850)234-6770 A lil of everything for everyone!! Jukebox, pool tables, dart boards and your favorite bartenders from ALL OVER THE BEACH!!
SUNDAYS~$3 MIMOSAS/$8 BLOODY MARY PITCHERS 7AM-2PM
JAM SESSION 4PM-7AM & KARAOKE W/HANK 10PM-2AM
TUESDAYS~BAR WARS VALID I.D. & CHECK STUB REQUIRED
WEDNESDAYS~KARAOKE W/HANK 10PM-2AM
THURSDAYS~BIKE NITE!! AWESOME SPECIALS!! LIVE MUSIC W/JAY & BRUCE
EVERY FRIDAY & SATURDAY LIVE MUSIC NO COVER!!