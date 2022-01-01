Go
Hook'd Pier Bar & Grill

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

16201 C Front Beach Rd • $$

Avg 4 (1495 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Basket$13.95
Grouper Tacos$13.95
Shrimp Tacos$13.95
Fried Grouper Fingers Basket$15.95
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.95
Fried Shrimp Basket$15.95
Alligator Bites$10.95
Grouper Sandwich$16.95
Kid's Fried Chicken Tenders$6.95
All American Burger$12.95
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

16201 C Front Beach Rd

Panama City Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

