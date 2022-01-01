Go
Hooked

Hooked, in Beaver Creek, is a world class seafood dining experience. The Freshest fish are flown in daily from all over the world to create a unique whole fish dinner that highlights half the fish prepared as sushi preparations and the other half prepared cooked. Come enjoy a one of a kind dinner in this one of a kind restaurant.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

45 W Thomas Place • $$$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Salmon Roll$17.00
salmon, yusu kosho, avocado, serrano, crispy tortilla crunch
Rainbow Roll$21.00
crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with chef choice sashimi
California Roll$22.50
fresh picked crab, avocado, cucumber, smelt roe
Chicken Fingers$13.50
served with choice of Fries, Rice, or Oranges
Dynamite Roll$19.00
tempura shrimp, spicy crab, cucumber, avocado
Fish Tacos (3)$18.50
ajillo white fish, avocado, red onion, cilantro
Edamame$7.50
Sake Nigiri$17.50
3 pieces of Nigiri (with rice)
Crunchy Roll$19.00
tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, spicy tuna, cilantro, wonton crunch, spicy sweet soy
Hawaiian Spicy Ahi Roll$18.50
spicy tuna, cucumber, yamagobo, sprouts, avocado
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

45 W Thomas Place

Avon CO

Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
