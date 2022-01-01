Go
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

3400 Georgia Ave. NW • $

Avg 4 (556 reviews)

Popular Items

Giant Cookie$1.99
WIIT/Clonakilty Cocktail Kit$29.99
BUY A MEAL$10.00
Pay it forward! Donate a meal to help out!
Single Beer$1.00
BBQ CHICKEN & CRUNCH KALE SALAD SANDWICH$5.99
Kale and carrot slaw, and remoulade on a roll
3 Btls For $30$30.00
Please specify the 3 bottles you would like under special instructions (Red, White, Rose)
Omission Seltzer$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
LGBTQ-Friendly
Groups
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3400 Georgia Ave. NW

Washington DC

Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 4:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 4:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 4:59 am
