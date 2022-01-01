Hooks Catching & Frying
Come in and enjoy!
2100 St Bernard Ave.
Popular Items
Location
2100 St Bernard Ave.
New Orleans LA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Whiskey & Sticks
Come in and enjoy!
Leo's Bread
Come in and enjoy!
Pagoda Cafe
Made With Love in the 7th Ward
Ruby Slipper Cafe
The original Ruby Slipper Cafe opened in May 2008 in Mid-City New Orleans. Our founders were driven by a deep desire to help revitalize their neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
We were founded in New Orleans, Louisiana in 2008. We have grown to six locations in #NOLA in addition to Metairie, La; Baton Rouge, La; Mobile, Al; Orange Beach, Al; Pensacola, Fl.