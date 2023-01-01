Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Hooksett

Hooksett restaurants
Hooksett restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Corner Market Cafe #307 - 307C Cafe 1311 Hooksett Rd

1311 Hooksett, Hooksett

Maple Bacon Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Crispy chicken, maple glaze, bacon on French toast
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Mikey's Roast Beef & Pizza - 21 Londonderry Turnpike

21 Londonderry Turnpike Unit 4, Hooksett

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
Mikey's Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Special Sauce, Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, American Cheese
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Create Your Own Fried Chicken Sandwich. Comes plain.
Manchester

